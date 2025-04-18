All Hurricanes

Miami Football Lands 3 Players in CBS's Top 150 College Football Players

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes had multiple All-Americans and even a Heisman finalist, but now the situation is different. CBS's Blake Brockermeyer also believes this season for the Hurricanes will be different, only listing three players from their roster in his top 150 college football players entering the 2025 season.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
No. 25: Francis Mauigoa | OT | Miami

"Powerful, reliable lineman who's been steady for the 'Canes since Day 1. Strong in the run game with great leverage and drive. Anchors well vs. power but has had some trouble with quicker defenders and inside moves. Miami's line will lean on him in 2025, and he has clear Sunday tools with more polish."

No. 28: Carson Beck | QB | Miami

"Coming off a UCL injury in the SEC title game. Threw for 3,498 yards and 28 TDs despite 12 INTs and a high number of drops in 2024. Miami's run-heavy, play-action scheme should suit him well. With everything on the line in 2025, Beck could finally hit his ceiling."

No. 98 Rueben Bain Jr. | DE | Miami

"Missed five games but still made an impact with 3.5 sacks and 22 hurries. Explosive off the edge with great change of direction and hand swipes. Can corner and redirect to the QB. Dropped weight this offseason for more speed. One of Miami's most promising defenders."

