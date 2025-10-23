Miami Freshman On Pace to Break Several Program Records
While the Miami Hurricanes are struggling to find some answers on offense, the safest answer to the test so far this season has been Malachi Toney.
The star freshman has taken the country by storm and for good reason. He leads the Hurricanes in receptions, receiving yards and is second in touchdowns through six games this season. He is the blueprint and the reason why some are questioning where the talented Joshisa Trader and Joshua Moore are.
Toney is also leading the country with the most receptions without a drop among all FBS receivers.
Most receptions WITHOUT a drop among ALL FBS WRs:
Malachi Toney, Miami (FL): 38
Ian Strong, Rutgers: 37
DeAree Rogers, Northern Illinois: 35
Carnell Tate, Ohio State: 34
Braden Pegan, Utah State: 34
Que'Sean Brown, Duke: 31
Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, ODU: 30
However there is still more that Toney can accomplish this season.
Toney is on pace to break nearly every freshman record in program history. So far this season, He has 38 receptions, 510 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.
Former Miami Hurricanes great Ahmmon Richards set the new records in 2016 of 49 receptions and 934 receiving yards. However, the way that quarterback Carson Beck has been targeting him over the past few games, he will likely break that before December.
He is having one of the best seasons from any freshman around the country. He has already solidified himself on the Freshman All-American team, but he is starting to make All-American nods around the country.
Toney is the answer that the Hurricanes have been needing for years. The only question now is whether there is a chance for him to crack 1000 yards this season. Over the next four games, he will be up against some of the worst passing defenses in the ACC, so he could explode for more than just seven catches, for 155 yards and a touchdown.
The only issue is that the Hurricanes are looking to get back into the run game business. They have struggled over the past two games to crack over 100 yards, and they are desperate to get the run game going.
Toney is box-office, and if he continues this pace, he could be on the way to being on the Mount Rushmore of Miami Hurricanes receivers.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.