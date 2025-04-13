All Hurricanes

Miami Freshman Receiver Malachi Toney Steals the Show at Miami's Spring Game

The Miami Hurricanes have wrapped up their Spring Game, and a special freshman has everyone's attention. Wide receiver, Malachi Toney, stole the show and was the talk of the town for his outstanding day.

Justice Sandle

CORAL GABLES — Miami Hurricanes freshman receiver Malachi Toney (12) during Miami's Spring Game
CORAL GABLES — Miami Hurricanes freshman receiver Malachi Toney (12) during Miami's Spring Game
In this story:

He caught a touchdown (it should have really been two) and was clearly the top receiver on the field. Coach Mario Cristobal praised his young and gifted wide receiver, raving about his maturity and preparation after the game.

"His maturity and preparation is what sticks out," Cristobal said. "And so 5:30 in the morning, he'll be out there catching some balls. If he makes a mistake, he's gonna come in and watch some film with the veteran players, see what he has to get better at. You can push him hard.

"He comes from a family with really deep South Florida football bloodlines, athletic bloodlines, disciplined bloodlines, great culture at home. He knows he has a ways to go, but he's had a great start this spring, and we are gonna push him really hard this summer to make sure we maximize his talent. Really fired up about him and the way he's played."

Toney also reviewed his day. He believes it was a great chance to get out and show everything he has been working on to get the city excited about the program.

"It was great, it was my first spring, and I just like I did what I do," Toney said. "I was just myself with my God-given talent."

This was his first chance to introduction to the Hurricanes fan base. He knows who he is and now the everyone else will know too.

"Malachi Toney is a game-changer," Toney said. "Just put the ball in his hands and just let him do what he does," Toney said. "He's a team player, he's going to be the best for the university guy. That's why I feel like he's a great fit to stay home and do what's best for him. I see him to put on and show out and have fun."

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

