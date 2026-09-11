Miami Freshman Running Back Explodes in Home Opener for Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — True freshman running back Javian Mallory gave Miami Hurricanes fans a glimpse of the future Thursday night, turning his opportunities into explosive production in a dominant home win over Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back from Fort Lauderdale finished with ten rushing attempts for 142 yards and two touchdowns. His long gain of 52 yards came in the third quarter on that incredible touchdown run. He also ripped off an 18-yard run earlier in the second half as the Hurricanes poured it on.

Javion Mallory Breaks Free for the TD pic.twitter.com/CNGqtGyvVf — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 11, 2026

Mallory’s first collegiate score came with 46 seconds left in the second quarter. After an 18-yard burst and a short gain, he punched it in from 11 yards out to make it 49-0.

He later set up another scoring drive with the 35-yard dash that moved Miami down the field with relative ease.

The former four-star prospect, who was ranked among the top 30 running backs in the 2026 class, enters a crowded backfield that includes veteran Mark Fletcher Jr., who led the way with 105 yards and two scores. He is also competing for snaps against Girald Pringle Jr., CharMar Brown, and Jordan Lyle (when he returns to the team).

Mallory still made his snaps count with the same blend of power, vision, and burst. In his last year at West Boca, he recorded 1,261 total yards of offense and 18 total touchdowns as a high school senior and helped West Boca win back-to-back Class 6A state titles.

Coaches and teammates had already noticed him during spring and fall camp. Head coach Mario Cristobal previously praised his contact balance and work in pass protection. Those traits showed against the Rattlers as Mallory ran with his pads down and finished runs.

Miami used the mismatch to rest starters and give younger players reps, and Mallory capitalized.

In a loaded room fighting for carries, nights like this matter. Efficient and explosive work against FCS competition is how freshmen force their way into the rotation.

The Hurricanes rolled to a lopsided victory, continuing the offensive momentum from their Week 1 rout of Stanford. For Mallory, it was more than garbage-time stats. It was proof that the local kid who chose Miami over Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and others can produce when given the ball.

Next up for Miami is a road trip to Wake Forest. Whether Mallory’s role grows will depend on how the staff balances the backfield, but Thursday’s flashes made one thing clear: the freshman can run.

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