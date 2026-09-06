How to Watch Florida A&M at No. 7 Miami

No. 7 Miami leaves the West Coast with a victory in baggage claim and returns to South Florida, ready for its home opener.

The Hurricanes take on Florida A&M in a very short week for both teams. FAMU plays on Sunday and will have to play the Canes on Thursday.

A pro-like short week, along with the Canes having another wacky game to start the season. The schedule has been one of the many things that the Canes were trying to avoid but have had to roll with early this season.

"If you analyze any schedule, any year, it has its challenges, right? And some pop up," Head coach Mario Cristobal said. "I mean, last year, how many times were delayed, forced to warm up? So, I think things always pop up, and they're only a big deal if you make a big deal of it as a staff. The academic side, credit to our administration, credit to our academic services. Jessica Lopez and her team-they're awesome.

"They got way ahead of this in the summer war. Our guys have been doing everything possible to make sure that we're in a good place when we leave and when we come back because we wanted to be very clear for everyone when we hop on that plane. All focus is on the University of Miami playing its best football against Stanford. It's kind of like distractions, right? They're distractions if you make them distractions. We've taken this as an opportunity to really challenge ourselves to do our very best on the field."

Moreover, this is another great chance to see how good the Hurricanes' young players are. The keys to this game is keep things clean, enjoy the FAMU band, and see what the young players have for the future.

How to Watch: Miami vs. Stanford

Who: No. 7 Miami (1-0, 1-0 ACC) at Florida A&M (1-0)

When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ACC Network +

Series History: Miami leads 3-0

Last meeting: The Hurricanes and Cam Ward dominated from the opening snap to finish 56-9 hihglight th eeleitrc Hurricanes offense.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a dominant victory over Stanford to start the season 1-0 and conference play 1-0.

Last Time Out, Stanford: The Rattlers have already played two games ahead of the first game against the Canes. They are in a rain delay but started the season 1-0 looking to be 2-0.

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