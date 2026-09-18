Miami Has Unlocked A Version Of Darian Mensah That Wake Forest Hasn't Seen

The Miami Hurricanes have one of the best teams in the country through two weeks of college football.

They haven't been tested as much as most would have expected, but against Wake Forest, the Hurricanes and their star quarterback prepare to take on the Demon Deacons.

Darian Mensah outdueled Robby Ashford in a Duke victory against Wake Forest last season. This year, he looks to build on what he did and outduel another rising quarterback, Gio Lopez.

"I think they're physical, play the hardest, hardest ever, and I think that their D-line is, you know, really, really legit," Mensah said about Wake Forest. "And so Coach said on this week, we've got to be legit with our protections, and their DBs are also very solid too. So definitely going to be a test for us, and we've got to be mentally prepared."

Mensah threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns against the Deacons last season while leaning on his rushing attack and Cooper Barkate.

Barkate finished the game with eight receptions for 83 yards. No touchdowns, but he was the consistent player Mensah found when they scored 49 points.

This is the game that Barkate could finally shine after being overlooked over the past two games. Malachi Toney has been the focal point of the offense as one of the best players in college football, but the others are starting to get into their groove.

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) prepares ro make a touchdown reception as Stanford Cardinal defensive back Lasiah Jackson (33) defends during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is something Mensah wants to improve, knowing that Toney is very likely going to be wide open.

Yeah, I just, to be honest, my coach calls the play, and I try to go out and execute it as best as possible," Mensah said. "We're an up-progression-based offense, and I would just go to where the defense is telling me to go. So it doesn't really matter.

"Obviously, Malachi Toney runs great routes and he's open a lot, so he gets the ball. But it's not like he's the first read on this play, but no, I'm just going out there and trying to execute the play as best as I can."

Mensah is on pace for a Heisman season, only missing four passes and having eight touchdowns. He has been elite, and against another rising team in the conference that will try to play the game of their lives, Miami's star quarterback looks to continue to show why he is one of the best players in the country.

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