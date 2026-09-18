No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

Just three weeks into the season, and the Miami Hurricanes are already making major waves across the college football landscape.

Now that there's ample tape out there, Miami's College Football Playoff return is becoming more than just anticipated. Fans and media pundits alike are expecting it. However, plenty of teams and plenty of games still stand between the Hurricanes and another shot at a national title. Next up on the chopping block? The Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The game marks the Hurricanes' second ACC road matchup of the season, though it's a much shorter trip than their first game of the year, when they traveled west to face the Stanford Cardinal. Additionally, both teams enter the matchup 2-0. Nearly every credible source has the Hurricanes emerging as the winner, but Wake is never a team that lets opponents gingerly walk out with a win.

The Hurricanes will have to fight a bit harder for this one.

This is Game Central for Week 3 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes at Wake Forest Scoring Updates

The Hurricanes enter the matchup with one of the most productive offenses in college football. This section will be updated throughout Friday's game.

Latest Injury News From Miami at Wake Forest

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

The big story entering this matchup isn't on Miami's injury report, but on Wake Forest's. Demon Deacon starting quarterback Gio Lopez is listed as probable for the matchup, but after a 2OT win over Purdue in Week 2, that news raised some eyebrows with Wake and Miami fans alike. Lopez has thrown four touchdowns and found the end zone twice more with his legs in the first two weeks of the year, and has looked much more polished under center than he did during last year's stretch at North Carolina.

The only other Demon Deacon mentioned on the availability report is, oddly enough, former Miami Hurricane Ny Carr, who transferred to Wake Forest this past offseason following two years with the Hurricanes.

Miami will be without cornerback OJ Frederique Jr. once again, alongside Ja'Boree Antoine and Xavier Lucas. The only offensive player missing from the Hurricanes' lineup this weekend will be tight end Luka Gilbert.

Miami at Wake Forest Game Information

How to Watch

Who: No. 7 Miami (1-0, 1-0 ACC) at Florida A&M (1-1, 0-0 SWAC)

When: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ACC Network +

Last meeting: The Hurricanes dominated the Demon Deacons in their last meeting in 2024, winning 42-14.

Last time out, Miami curb-stomped Florida A&M University in its home opener and put up 77 points. This week, the Hurricanes will have to work a bit harder.

Last Time Out, Wake Forest went down to the wire with Purdue, and the Demon Deacons took home a big 2OT win over the Big 10 Boilermakers.

Weather: Even in North Carolina, Miami can't escape the rain. Friday in Winston-Salem boasts a 75% chance of precipitation and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures around kickoff are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released, but an ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Armondo Blount, Zechariah Poyser | Wake Forest: Gio Lopez, Will Way, Langston Hardy, Aiden Hall, Davaughn Patterson, Matthew Lusardi

Coin Flip: TBD

Miami at Wake Forest Notebook

This is the first time Miami will travel to Winston-Salem since 2009, and Hurricane fans who've been around the block will remember what a roller coaster that was. Wake led 27-14 when the fourth quarter began, but the Hurricanes rattled off 14 straight points to secure the win with just over a minute left.

The Hurricanes enter the weekend on an 8-game winning streak against the Demon Deacons.

Both teams are playing with transfer quarterbacks this weekend who came from other ACC schools. They'll be very familiar with one another, since Mensah came from Duke and Lopez from UNC, and will likely still carry some of that Tobacco Road rivalry into the matchup.

Wake Forest's game, and season for that matter, will go however Lopez makes it go. If the Hurricanes can limit his impact on the game, then they should emerge with a win and a perfect 3-0 record still intact.

All Things Hurricanes

Notable developments and storylines emerged heading into the Week 3 matchup. While many eyes will be on the SEC matchups this weekend, particularly Ole Miss vs. LSU, where Lane Kiffin returns to his old program, plenty of drama is still unfolding in the ACC.

The Hurricanes made waves in the college football apparel landscape earlier this week when they announced a return to Nike as their official apparel partner. The three-stripe era is over in Coral Gables.

Sophomore sensation Malachi Toney is the most electric player in college football, but the Hurricanes know they can't rely on him alone in the passing game.

Even after two wins, the Hurricanes' pass rush still has a few question marks. Miami brought in transfer EDGE rusher Damon Wilson to shore up that portion of the defense, and our in-house analyst, Justice Sandle, says he's due for a breakout performance.

Miami vs. FAMU Depth Charts

Offense

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Wake Forest

QB: Gio Lopez, Steele Pizzela

RB: Ty Clark III, Deuce Lawrence

X Receiver: Antonio Meeks, Jack Foley

Y Receiver: Kam Shanks, Drayden Dickmann

Z Receiver: Carlos Hernandez, Bryce Kania

TE: Will Loerzel, Dominick Berry

LT: Tolu Olajide, Elliot Demaine

LG: Clinton Richard, Fletcher Turk

C: Will Way, John Ohenigan

RG: Ryan Berger, Jack Hines

RT: Aidan Martin, George Steih

Defense

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Wake Forest

DE: Gabe Kirschke, Tyler Walton

DT: Zach Lohavichan, Matt Herron

DT: Dallas Afalava, Kadear Dembele

DE: Langston Hardy, Camden Hardy

WILL: Frank Cusano, Deuce Dyce

MIKE: Aiden Hall, Vincent Firenze

CB: Deuve Blades II, Somad Eaddy

CB: Ashaad Williams, Travon West

S: Davaughn Patterson, Myles Turpin

S: Rushaun Tongue, Micah Bright

NICKEL: Braylon Johnson, Zamari Stevenson

Special Teams

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Wake Forest

P: Ethan Hyams

K: Connor Calvert

KOS: Caleb Carlson

KO/P Return: Koredell Bartley, Carlos Hernandez

Odds & Ends for Miami vs. FAMU

Spread: Miami -20.5

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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