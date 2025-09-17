Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal Aims To Conquer the State of Florida
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 4 Miami (3-0) is in line to be a major player at the end of the season as a national championship contender, but that is not on the mind of head coach Mario Cristobal.
Cristobal has the state of Florida on his mind.
Last season, the Hurricanes swept all of their in-state opponents: Florida, Florida State, South Florida, Florida A&M, and Bethune-Cookman. This season, he looks to do it again.
So far, he has handed two of the four Sunshine State teams the team will face an L, the Wildcats and No. 18 USF. This week, the Gators are the priority before heading into the first bye week of the season. After that, a potential top ten matchup between the Canes and the Seminoles will be on deck.
"Yeah, the state championship in the state of Florida is always going to be one of the highest goals that we have. These guys play against each other, the fan bases, alumni bases, they're at it all off-season. There's deep meaning to it. So certainly very prominent in terms of that."- Mario Cristobal on "State Championship"
The Gators are rolling in as a wounded animal, but they are still looking to upset the Canes. Cristobal respects the talent that will lineup against the ACC odds-on-favorite. It starts with respect for the Hurricanes, but it's also a perfect opportunity to show recruits around the country that they are a premier brand in the state of Florida.
"The part that has to be respected most is their talent level, their coaching, their size, speed, physicality. Schematically, they're very challenging in a lot of different ways. They've been playing elite defense for several games, dating back to last season. And offensively, they've been very close on several occasions to having some great performances. So it's very clear. They're an extremely talented team. They're well coached. They play hard. And for us, a great opportunity."- Mario Cristobal on Florida
The Hurricanes will face the Gators at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
