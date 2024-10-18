Miami Historically Struggles After By Weeks But A New Focus Is Going Into Louisville
No. 6 Miami has a mission coming off of the team's bye week and it is not to lose. That is always the goal for any team on any Saturday but there is a monkey on the back of the Hurricanes that needs to be thrown off.
Going into the road game against Louisville (4-2, 2-1 ACC), the Canes have lost both post-bye week games under coach Mario Cristobal. They have lost three in a row and seven of their past eight dating to the 2018 season after the bye week.
With the finishes the Hurricanes have had over their last two games, things needed to be addressed. A player-led meeting was called to get the team back on track and focus on the end goal in mind, a national championship.
No Need To Fear, The Player Led Meeting Only Boost The Hurricanes Odds Of Winning
The question now becomes, can they get back on track? The return of senior offensive lineman Jalen Rivers will have an immediate impact on the run game the Hurricanes have desperately needed.
With the amount of injuries on the Cardinal's sideline, this is another trap game for the Hurricanes. If the business is handled this could be another great win for the Hurricanes as they march forward to Charlette for an ACC Championship game appearance.