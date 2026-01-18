Miami Hurricane Legend talks NCG, Carson Beck, Fernando Mendoza, and Mark Fletcher Jr.

It's a festive week in Miami as the National Championship game will be at Hard Rock Stadium, hosting No. 1 Indiana and the local No. 10 Miami Hurricanes for the chance at immortality.

This moment has also gifted more time for older players to return, like former star running back Edgerrin James, to highlight their time as a Cane. James spoke during a VIP event for Hard Rock Bet about the time he spent at Miami with the Hurricanes and in Indiana when we played forthe Colts, pointing out how big this moment is for both programs.

Here is what he had to say about the matchup between the Canes and Hoosiers, Carson Beck, the Heisman Trophy Winner Fernado Medoza, and his fellow star running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

The Miami Hurricanes face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in Monday’s National Championship game. What do you think of that matchup?

It is a great matchup. Especially when you consider that both head coaches Mario Cristobal and Curt Cignetti came from the same coaching tree. They both have a little bit of that Nick Saban tutelage in them. So, you’re going to see both sides play good, sound football.

Talent-wise, I’d say Miami is more talented on paper, but Indiana has some veteran players who are more mature and have some experience. So, it’s a good matchup and a good story.

It’s pretty intriguing because when you look at what Indiana has done to other teams, it might make you think the final is a mismatch. But when you go player for player, offensive line to offensive line, defensive line to defensive line, and look at all the matchups, it’s close.

So, I think it’s just a matter of who makes the least number of mistakes and who can capitalize on the other’s mistakes. Discipline and momentum will be key as well.

I like the fact that Miami is at home, but with the ticket prices being crazy, you’re not going to have the average fan in there. Also, we won’t know if it will truly be a home field advantage because Indiana fans will be there in force too. You’re going to see a sea of red.

Regardless of the fans, it still all comes down to the players, and both teams will have prepared well, so we’re going to see a really good game.

How impressed have you been with Carson Beck this season?

As the season has gone on, we have seen Carson Beck progress.

With all quarterbacks and offenses, it all goes back to continuity, being able to play together and being around each other. That just allows you to get better and better.

For Beck, he’s been a totally different player since the playoffs started. This seems like this is his arena.

You can tell he’s been there before and played big games because he is not rattled.

This is not something that’s new to him, and it’s just a matter of him going out and playing like he has in the last three/four weeks.

What have you made of Mark Fletcher Jr.’s season? How important has he been to the Canes in the College Football Playoffs?

He is very important to this Miami Hurricanes team.

As a running back throughout the season, it’s hard to get a feel for the game, because you’re switching players in and out. At the start of the season, the Canes had a few guys, including Fletcher Jr., who would alternate and switch.

But when we got to the serious point of the season, Miami leaned on Mark, and he stepped up. He’s done exactly what he’s supposed to do. He gets behind the offensive line, and he’s playing good veteran football.

He reminds me of Derrick Henry a little bit because he’s big, physical and he’s always going to finish his runs.

If he plays like he has been doing, it will be a great help for the Canes’ offense.

The other guys, such as CharMar Brown and Girard Pringle Jr. have played their part during the season as well. So, it’s not just Mark Fletcher Jr., it’s Mark Fletcher Jr. and company.

On the other side, Indiana is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is tipped to go first overall in this year’s NFL Draft. What do you think of his game?

Mendoza is very impressive.

When he was at the University of California, the Canes had a chance to play against him. The Canes won, and hopefully that’s the same on Monday.

But the kid can play ball. He’s a very smart football player too.

He’ll have a lot of support down there in Miami because of his Cuban heritage combined with the fact that he went to high school in Miami. So, you could argue it’s like a home game for him too.

He’s going to have support. The Miami Hurricanes will obviously have support. It might just come down to whichever quarterback plays the best out of Mendoza and Beck.

As someone who spent many years in Indiana while playing for the Colts, would a little bit of you be happy for the Hoosiers if they won the national championship?

As somebody who spent time there and has been part of the community, I would be happy for the people of Indiana.

I have a great relationship with the Colts and the daughters of Jim Irsay, who now own the team. Two of them are actually Indiana alumni, so we get a chance to go back and forth about this.

I get the chance to be a fan sitting on the side rooting for Miami, but I understand how much this also means for the people of Indiana, given that it is traditionally a basketball state.

So, it’s just going to be a good atmosphere all around.

