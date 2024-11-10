Miami Hurricanes Drop In Both Polls After Loss To Georgia Tech
When the world wants to kick the University of Miami when they are down, they kick them extremely hard.
Heading into the Georgia Tech game on Saturday, Miami was ranked No. 4 in the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll. After a 28-23 loss to the Yellow Jackets, Miami slips eight positions to No. 12 in both polls.
This is a disgrace. Miami is still 9-1this season and have a 5-1 conference record heading into a bye week. The Canes will finish their regular season with a home game against Wake Forest and a season-ending game at the Carrier Dome against Syracuse.
The Hurricanes started the seasonr ranked at No, 19 before working their way up to No. 4 after reeling off nine consecutive wins.
This goes to show the bias and the hatred toward the Hurricanes as they slip so many spots after a five-point loss. For Miami to move out of the Top 10 is simply a travesty.
Ohio State has a loss to Oregon and almost lost at Penn State, They are ranked No. 2. The former No. 2 team, the Georgia Bulldogs, lost to Alabama and Ole Miss and even with the two losses are ranked ahead of Miami. The Bulldogs check in at No. 11.
With one, five-point loss, Miami falls eight spots. Say it ain't so.
Penn State checks in at Miami's old No. 4 slot despite losing a home game to Ohio State when they had four shots at the Buckeyes 1-yard line to score a touchdown to tie the game, and failed.
Notre Dame is the No. 8 team in the country, Their resume includes a loss to Northern Illinois at home. They do not play in a conference and load their schedule with cupcakes. The Fighting Irish must be worth more to the pollsters than the Hurricanes,
It's a good thing the NCAA went to a 12-team playoff this season. Miami will have their chance at retribution when they compete for the Atlantic Coast Conference title and move into the post-season.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (62), 10-0, 1550
- Ohio State, 8-1, 1484
- Texas, 8-1, 1409
- Penn State, 8-1, 1274
- Indiana, 10-0, 1273
- Tennessee, 8-1, 1270
- BYU, 9-0, 1161
- Notre Dame, 8-1, 1095
- Alabama, 7-2, 1036
- Ole Miss, 8-2, 966
- Georgia, 7-2, 964
- Miami-FL, 9-1, 907
- Boise State, 8-1, 839
- SMU, 8-1, 788
- Texas A&M, 7-2, 674
- Army, 9-0, 533
- Clemson, 7-2, 524
- Colorado, 7-2, 463
- Washington State, 8-1, 456
- Kansas State, 7-2, 333
- LSU, 6-3, 265
- Louisville, 6-3, 240
- South Carolina, 6-3, 203
- Missouri, 7-2, 176
- Tulane, 8-2, 98
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon (55), 10-0, 1375
2. Ohio State, 8-1, 1314
3. Texas, 8-1, 1262
4. Tennessee, 8-1, 1138
5. Penn State, 8-1, 1113
6. Indiana, 10-0, 1057
7. Notre Dame, 8-1, 1038
8. BYU, 9-0, 994
9. Alabama, 7-2, 899
10. Georgia, 7-2, 887
11. Ole Miss, 8-2, 877
12. Miami, 9-1, 820
T13. SMU, 8-1, 691
T13. Boise State, 8-1, 691
15. Texas A&M, 7-2, 597
16. Clemson, 7-2, 536
17. Army, 9-0, 466
18. Washington State, 8-1, 385
19. Kansas State, 7-2, 332
20. Colorado, 7-2, 329
21. Missouri, 7-2, 277
22. LSU, 6-3, 257
23. South Carolina, 6-3, 118
24. Louisville, 6-3, 109
25. Iowa State, 7-2, 92
Schools dropped out: No. 23 Pittsburgh;No. 25 Vanderbilt;
Others receiving votes: Tulane 85;Louisiana 42;Arizona State 30;Pittsburgh 28;UNLV 17;Memphis 11;Navy 3;James Madison 2;Illinois 2;Duke 1;