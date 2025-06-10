Miami Stands Out Among ESPN's List of College Football's Top 25 Plays Since 2000
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes football program, of course, has a long and storied history.
And one of its biggest games ever contained a play that was highlighted by ESPN as one of college football's Top 25 plays since 2000.
In the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, Hurricanes defender Glenn Sharpe was flagged for a questionable pass interference call when Ohio State wide receiver Chris Gamble couldn't haul in a Craig Krenzel fourth-down pass in the end zone in overtime. With a fresh set of downs, the Buckeyes scored to force a second OT and ultimately won 31-24 to claim the national championship.
The Miami loss prevented the Hurricanes from repeating as national champions and capping off a dynasty.
The most controversial part about the penalty is that field judge Terry Porter threw the flag several seconds after the play had ended.
However you feel about the call then and now, no Hurricane fan could be upset with ESPN's 17th-best play and one of the most insane endings to a game in 2015: the eight-lateral finish on Halloween night.
On a kickoff return, the 'Canes used eight laterals to score a touchdown and upset Duke. Corn Elder took the final toss and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to give Miami a 30-27 win in Durham. The Blue Devils had just taken a 27-24 lead with :06 remaining.
While the stakes weren't as big as in the BCS title game loss to Ohio State, perhaps the 'Canes received a little love from the football gods. On the eight-lateral play, officials picked up a flag that had been thrown earlier on the return, and the touchdown stood. The next day the ACC announced that the officials botched the call and the touchdown should not have counted.
Finally, at No. 19, ESPN listed an Ed Reed gem from November 2001: when he stripped the ball from a teammate after an interception for a Hurricanes Pick-Six to seal a win over Boston College.
Miami held a 12-7 lead with just over :20 left when BC quarterback Brian St. Pierre tried to connect with Ryan Read near the 'Canes 2-yard line, but the low toss ricocheted off cornerback Mike Rumph's left knee. Defensive tackle Matt Walters grabbed it and was returning before Reed took the ball from him and outran a BC defender 80 yards to the end zone. The play exemplified Reed's great vision, and the wild play kept Miami's chance at the national title alive.
Certainly, Miami Hurricanes football has etched its place in college football lore.
