Three Legendary Miami Hurricanes Named to 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Three Miami Hurricanes were named to the 2026 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced.

Justice Sandle

Unknown date, 2000; Coral Gables, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) looks to throw at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network
Unknown date, 2000; Coral Gables, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) looks to throw at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
University of Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey and linebacker Jonathan Vilma were selected for consideration, as was head coach Larry Coker.

Sep 7, 2002; Jacksonville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) in action against the Florida Ga
Sep 7, 2002; Jacksonville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) in action against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Dorsey, a 2002 first-team All-American, led the Hurricanes to back-to-back BCS Championship Games in 2001 and 2002, winning the national title his junior season. Dorsey was a two-time BIG EAST Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was named 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year. He left Miami as the school’s record holder in career total offense and passing yards after a dominant career at The U.

 

Ohio State's Maurice Clarett (13) pulls the ball out of the hands of Sean Taylor (26) beside Jonathan Vilma (51) in the fourt
Ohio State's Maurice Clarett (13) pulls the ball out of the hands of Sean Taylor (26) beside Jonathan Vilma (51) in the fourth quarter of the National Football Championships at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, January 3, 2003. / Fred Squillante / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the greatest linebackers in Miami history, Vilma totaled 377 tackles and posted 20 tackles for loss over the course of his sparkling time at UM. Vilma helped lead the Hurricanes to the 2001 national championship and four straight BIG EAST crowns during his playing days. Vilma led Miami in tackles in three of his seasons, was a three-time All-BIG EAST selection and was a Butkus Award finalist before being selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Ohio State's head football coach Jim Tressel (left) chats with Miami's coach Larry Coker prior to their National Football Cha
Ohio State's head football coach Jim Tressel (left) chats with Miami's coach Larry Coker prior to their National Football Championships at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, January 3, 2003. / Neal C. Lauron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coker posted a 60-15 record as head coach at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons. He led the Hurricanes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948. Coker led the Hurricanes to three BIG EAST titles and orchestrated a 2001 offense that set the conference record with 475 points scored during the regular season.

The announcement of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in January 2026, with specific details to be announced in the future.

