Miami Hurricanes Football 2025 Opening Game Against Notre Dame Date and Time set
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes’ 2025 season opener against Notre Dame will kick off on Sunday, August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday.
As part of a conference-wide announcement of Week 0 and Week 1 games on ACC PM, Miami’s opener was unveiled for a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff on ABC.
Miami’s last Sunday season opener was its 2018 game against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the Advocare Classic.
In Notre Dame’s most recent visit to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Hurricanes, No. 7 Miami demolished the No. 3 Fighting Irish, 41-8, on November 11, 2017.
The Hurricanes look to be even better than they were last season. They finished one game outside of the ACC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff and now have. retooled the defensive side of the ball and has a new proven quarterback with a chip on his shoulder.
This season is the culmination of the start of the Mario Cristobal era as he now has he first recruits at the top of their game and hitting their peak phyical ability at the college level. A new defensive coordinator will also add to the team while the Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will look to retun to another national championship game.