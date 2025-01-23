All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Football 2025 Opening Game Against Notre Dame Date and Time set

The 2025 Miami Hurricanes now have the date and time for their first game of the season against the National Championship runner-ups.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes’ 2025 season opener against Notre Dame will kick off on Sunday, August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday.

As part of a conference-wide announcement of Week 0 and Week 1 games on ACC PM, Miami’s opener was unveiled for a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff on ABC.

Miami’s last Sunday season opener was its 2018 game against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the Advocare Classic.

In Notre Dame’s most recent visit to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Hurricanes, No. 7 Miami demolished the No. 3 Fighting Irish, 41-8, on November 11, 2017.

The Hurricanes look to be even better than they were last season. They finished one game outside of the ACC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff and now have. retooled the defensive side of the ball and has a new proven quarterback with a chip on his shoulder.

This season is the culmination of the start of the Mario Cristobal era as he now has he first recruits at the top of their game and hitting their peak phyical ability at the college level. A new defensive coordinator will also add to the team while the Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will look to retun to another national championship game.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

Everything New Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman said in Opening Press Conference

Where Miami Ranks in the Final AP Poll of the Season

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football