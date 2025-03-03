All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Freshman Amari Wallace Set to Wear No. 26 This Season

The Miami Hurricanes have a star freshman in the secondary set to wear a legendary number once retired because of the greatness of Sean Taylor.

Justice Sandle

Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke McCown slips trying to get past Miami defender Sean Taylor during a 2003 matchup at Shreveport's Independence Stadium. SHR 1225 MAINArt
Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke McCown slips trying to get past Miami defender Sean Taylor during a 2003 matchup at Shreveport's Independence Stadium. SHR 1225 MAINArt / File/The Times, Shreveport Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The History of the Miami Hurricanes is very important for new players. Freshman Amari Wallace will be one of those players who will have to live up to a standard thanks to his new jersey number.

Wallace will dawn the No. 26 as a freshman for the Miami Hurricanes — the same number as Hurricanes icon Sean Taylor.

Coach Mario Cristobal highlighted that he was speaking to the media after the first spring practice. He knows Wallace is a smart and talented kid.

"Amari Wallace who had an injury last year during his time in high school has come out right away and has made plays instantly," Cristobal said. "Very smart comes from a great high school like all these guys do.

He also knows that wearing that number adds a lot of pressure for a talented freshman manning the secondary.

"Well, I think anyone that brings up that number knows what comes with that," Cristobal said. "We're not in a position of luxury where we can not use all our numbers. It's just it is what it is and it's a number that I think everybody wants to where he's playing the position. I think he understands clearly the standard that must be upheld and the honor that comes with it."

Taylor is an icon of the sport and matching that legacy is something Wallace is not afraid of.

More Football News On Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football