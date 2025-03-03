Miami Hurricanes Freshman Amari Wallace Set to Wear No. 26 This Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The History of the Miami Hurricanes is very important for new players. Freshman Amari Wallace will be one of those players who will have to live up to a standard thanks to his new jersey number.
Wallace will dawn the No. 26 as a freshman for the Miami Hurricanes — the same number as Hurricanes icon Sean Taylor.
Coach Mario Cristobal highlighted that he was speaking to the media after the first spring practice. He knows Wallace is a smart and talented kid.
"Amari Wallace who had an injury last year during his time in high school has come out right away and has made plays instantly," Cristobal said. "Very smart comes from a great high school like all these guys do.
He also knows that wearing that number adds a lot of pressure for a talented freshman manning the secondary.
"Well, I think anyone that brings up that number knows what comes with that," Cristobal said. "We're not in a position of luxury where we can not use all our numbers. It's just it is what it is and it's a number that I think everybody wants to where he's playing the position. I think he understands clearly the standard that must be upheld and the honor that comes with it."
Taylor is an icon of the sport and matching that legacy is something Wallace is not afraid of.
