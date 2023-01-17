Rumors Swirling Around Miami Hurricanes Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

Since the Miami Hurricanes football season ended on Thanksgiving weekend, fans have been looking for clues as to whether or not offensive coordinator Josh Gattis will be back for the 2023 campaign. Miami's offense only managed 19 points per game in 2022. To be fair, the unit fought through injuries at at every key position. Even so, the O looked bland, uninspired and ineffective.

It's now mid-January, and Gattis is still the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Does this mean he's definitely sticking around? Not necessarily. He wasn't hired in the first place until February of last year.

Plus, Miami and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce are parting ways, with Ponce headed back to become offensive coordinator at Appalachian State once again.

Evidence is piling up that Gattis could be on the way out, too.

As you can see in the tweet above from @CaneSport, Gattis was not present, in person or even by phone, for the visit with USC transfer WR Gary Bryant Jr. This is odd. Bryant is a key target, and Gattis would normally be serving as the point man for pitching Miami's offense. Per CaneSport's Matt Shodell, senior offensive analyst David Cooney was the one going over film with Bryant. Josh Gattis "had something going on," is what Bryant told Shodell.

Gaby Urrutia from 247 Sports noted that he spent most of the weekend on Miami's campus and didn't see Gattis.

My take? There are probably three possibilities here. 1- Gattis is dealing with a personal or family situation. If that's the case, let's all wish him the best! 2- He's on the road recruiting, and Miami decided others can handle the visits taking place on the home front. Or 3- He has one foot out the door. Recent rumors have linked him to interviewing for a job on Iowa's staff or filling the vacant wide receivers coach job at Penn State.

I hope it's not scenario number one and I tend to believe scenario three is the most likely. Sources who have given me good information regarding Miami coaching moves in the past have been telling me since early December that the feeling is Gattis could be on his way out.

I covered the situation on a new episode of Locked On Canes:

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.