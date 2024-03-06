Miami Hurricanes 2025 Recruiting Tracker
Miami is coming off of back-to-back elite recruiting classes. Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff want to make it three in a row with the class of 2025. Miami is recruiting nationally but there is a priority for UM as well.
One of the biggest areas of importance is recruiting South Florida and the rest of the Sunshine State. Stick with All Hurricanes as we update top class of 2025 prospects and Miami's efforts to bring them to Coral Gables.
March 6
The Canes are the favorite to land Miami (Fla.) Central safety Amari Wallace, per On3's Chad Simmons. His prediction is in and it bodes well for Miami considering safety might be the biggest defensive need for the 2025 recruiting class.
Wallace is a savvy defender who patrols the backend of the Rockets' secondary. He is somewhat similar in style of play to former Miami safety Kamren Kinchens as Wallace anticipates passes well; he also has a tremendous knack for timing when to leap for a pass or attempt to jar the football loose from a wide receiver's hands.
The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound Wallace is the #132 recruit per the combined On3 industry rankings. Besides the Hurricanes, Auburn, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, and Texas would be some of his additional offers.
March 3
Here come the official visits! Alex Donno and I will be discussing Miami's official visitors this week here at AllHurricanes and via Locked On Canes. For now, here are some of the big-time recruits that Miami is bringing to Coral Gables, via their social media posts on X:
Feb. 27, 12:50 p.m.
As he said he would, Vernell Brown III narrowing down his list of schools. The playmaker from Orlando (Fla.) Jones is a highly-coveted recruit by numerous schools including Miami. Here's his final group of schools:
As for where Brown will go, I'll take my shot with this one. I believe it ends up being Florida or Miami. The schools I am most curious about beyond those two would be Ohio State and Stanford.
Due to Brown's speed, quickness and all-around playmaking skills, he certainly could make an early impact at the Power 4 level. Rivals has him as the #58 recruit in the nation. He's continuing to earn that ranking going by his recent performance at Under Armour Orlando.
Feb. 27
As noted in yesterday's article about Max Buchanan, Miami is doing well with talented offensive line recruits. The Canes will also be bringing in a top out-of-state offensive lineman for an official visit.
Matthews is a composite 4-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN, On3, and 247. The 6-foot-5 and 275-pound offensive lineman does not list the visit date but will come to Coral Gables, plus there's Syracuse (May 31) and Georgia (June 21).
Matthews has offers from across the country. In addition to UM, UGA, and Syracuse, the Toms River (N.J.) High School recruit has offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and Texas A&M.