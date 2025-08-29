Miami Hurricanes Linebacker Adarius Hayes Arrested in Connection with May Triple-Fatal Crash
While the hype for the Miami Hurricanes Football season is underway, there is one distraction that had to be taken care of before then. Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes has been arrested in connection with a May triple-fatal crash.
Hayes surrendered to authorities on Friday after a warrant was issued. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and shortly released after posting a $350,000 bond, records show.
The Hurricanes have announced an indefinite suspension for Hayes.
"Following the charges issued today by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, student-athlete Adarius Hayes has been indefinitely suspended from all athletic-related activities per athletic department policy," Miami said in a statement. "We will have no further comment."
The 20-year-old faces three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, the Largo Police Department said in a release.
"The investigation concluded that Adarius Hayes' egregious speed, aggressive and reckless lane changes, and complete disregard for surrounding traffic conditions demonstrated a willful and deliberate disregard for the safety of others, constituting reckless driving," Largo Police said in a statement. "These actions directly led to the tragic deaths of the three victims."
Hayes is a former four-star recruit. He played in 12 games as a true freshman at Miami last season, finishing the season with 11 tackles and an interception.
