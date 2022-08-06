How Major Media Outlets Rank Miami Ahead of 2022 Season

With training camp beginning this past Friday, Miami Hurricanes fans are counting down the days until their season begins with a matchup against Bethune-Cookman on September 3.

Canes fans can continue to build their anticipation for the season by checking out where their team lies in preseason polls. With the Preseason AP Top 25 coming out later this month, other news outlets have already come forth with their rankings of the Top 25 teams in the NCAA.

Therefore, where do the Canes find themselves amongst these rankings?

Sports Illustrated - #17

James Parks writes:

Mario Cristobal returns to his alma mater with a great coaching staff and a solid fixture at quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke, but with some work to do everywhere else. Especially at receiver, which just lost most of its top production to the NFL. But there's a lot of youth and promise here, especially in the secondary, which brings a lot of speed and athleticism to the fore. FPI gives The U, which was just eight combined points from a perfect ACC record last fall, a 28 percent chance to win its division this season.

CBS Sports - #19

Chip Patterson writes:

Mario Cristobal comes in with a track record of contending for conference titles at Oregon. He also inherits a roster ready to challenge Clemson immediately in the ACC. Reigning ACC Rookie of the Year Tyler Van Dyke should have the offense humming again, and the Hurricanes defense has a strong combination of young breakout players from last year and new transfer portal additions. If all the pieces gel, this adjustment won't look so dramatic.

Bleacher Report - #24

David Kenyon writes:

On the other hand, Miami has a highly respected quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke. He tallied 300-plus yards and three touchdowns in six consecutive games to close 2021. The challenge for new head coach Mario Cristobal will be strengthening a defense that was prone to missed tackles and coverage busts.

College Football News - #24

Pete Fiutak writes:

It shouldn’t be a big deal that the program went 7-5. On the plus side, it was the way last year’s team was able to close that should bring hope for an instant improvement. The loss to Alabama was a loss to Alabama, and Michigan State was great from jump, but Miami lost to North Carolina, Virginia, and Florida State by a grand total of eight points – there were some crazy finishes both positive and negative – and now there’s stability, experience, and reasonable expectations for big, giant, national championship-level things in the near future. For now, ACC Championship-level things would be a start.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) - #9

ESPN's FPI gives Miami odds on favorite to win the Coastal division at 45.1% with UNC finishing with the second highest odds with 25.4%. The FPI also gives Miami the 9th highest odds at 8.9% to make the College Football Playoffs.

