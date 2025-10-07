Miami Hurricanes Named Defensive Player of the Week
Miami defensive back Jakobe Thomas was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.
Thomas was elite and delivered a dominant performance in the Hurricanes’ 28-22 win over No. 18 Florida State on Saturday night in Tallahassee. The Tullahoma, Tennessee native filled the stat sheet, recording five solo tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and two pass breakups in the victory.
The honor marks Thomas’ second weekly award this week, as he was also recognized Monday as the ACC Defensive Back of the Week following his standout performance against the Seminoles.
The Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC) are on a bye this week before returning to action on Oct. 17 against Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium.
Other Hurricanes With Weekly Honors
Three Miami Hurricanes were recognized among the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top performers this week, as quarterback Carson Beck, offensive lineman James Brockermeyer, and defensive back Jakobe Thomas each earned ACC Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday.
Beck was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after his standout showing in Miami’s 28-22 win at Florida State. The Hurricanes’ signal-caller completed 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a season-best four touchdowns without an interception.
Beck also earned national recognition as one of the Davey O’Brien “Great 8” honorees and was tabbed Panini Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Brockermeyer was selected as the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Week, anchoring a Miami front that paved the way for 386 total yards and did not allow a sack against the Seminoles. The Fort Worth, Texas native helped the Hurricanes maintain offensive rhythm throughout the rivalry win, as Miami improved to 5-0 and climbed to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Thomas rounded out the Hurricanes’ weekly honors as the ACC Defensive Back of the Week, turning in one of the top defensive performances in the conference. The fifth-year senior notched five solo tackles, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
