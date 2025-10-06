Three Hurricanes Garner ACC Weekly Honors for FSU Victory
Three Miami Hurricanes were recognized among the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top performers this week, as quarterback Carson Beck, offensive lineman James Brockermeyer, and defensive back Jakobe Thomas each earned ACC Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday.
Beck was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after his standout showing in Miami’s 28-22 win at Florida State. The Hurricanes’ signal-caller completed 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a season-best four touchdowns without an interception.
Beck also earned national recognition as one of the Davey O’Brien “Great 8” honorees and was tabbed Panini Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Brockermeyer was selected as the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Week, anchoring a Miami front that paved the way for 386 total yards and did not allow a sack against the Seminoles. The Fort Worth, Texas native helped the Hurricanes maintain offensive rhythm throughout the rivalry win, as Miami improved to 5-0 and climbed to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll.
Thomas rounded out the Hurricanes’ weekly honors as the ACC Defensive Back of the Week, turning in one of the top defensive performances in the conference. The fifth-year senior notched five solo tackles, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
The Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC) are on a bye this week before returning to action on Oct. 17 against Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
AP Top 25
1. Ohio State, (40), 5-0, 1620
2. Miami (FL), (21), 5-0, 1579
3. Oregon, (5), 5-0, 1542
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1376
5. Texas A&M, 5-0, 1361
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1346
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1213
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1202
9. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1135
10. Georgia, 4-1, 1084
11. LSU, 4-1, 949
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 892
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 782
14. Missouri, 5-0, 775
15. Michigan, 4-1, 707
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 610
17. Illinois, 5-1, 522
18. BYU, 5-0, 463
19. Virginia, 5-1, 452
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 407
21. Arizona State, 4-1, 214
22. Iowa State, 5-1, 165
23. Memphis, 6-0, 153
24. South Florida, 4-1, 150
25. Florida State, 3-2, 147
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1, Ohio State, (59), 5-0, 1638
2. Oregon, (3), 5-0, 1572
3. Miami (FL), (3), 5-0, 1531
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1402
5. Texas A&M, (1), 5-0, 1330
6. Oklahoma, 5-0, 1283
7. Indiana, 5-0, 1206
8. Alabama, 4-1, 1183
9. Georgia, 4-1, 1128
10. Texas Tech, 5-0, 1082
11. LSU, 4-1, 999
12. Tennessee, 4-1, 889
13. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 819
14. Missouri, 5-0, 736
15. Michigan, 4-1, 653
16. Notre Dame, 3-2, 491
17. Illinois, 5-1, 484
18. BYU, 5-0, 453
19. Texas, 3-2, 372
20. Vanderbilt, 5-1, 329
21. Iowa State, 5-1, 295
22. Penn State, 3-2, 294
23. Arizona State, 4-1, 292
24. Virginia, 5-1, 258
25. Memphis, 6-0, 162
