Miami Hurricanes Lose Out on Commitment of Devin Jackson
Miami's 2026 recruiting class is already stellar, but Mario Cristobal and his staff are always looking to add premium talent.
The Hurricanes were in the running for four-star safety Devin Jackson, but he decided to commit to Oregon on Thursday. The 'Canes were in the mix along with Nebraska, LSU and Florida.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound First Academy (Orlando, FL) product is considered the 18th-best safety in the country, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is known for having very good sideline-to-sideline range and is adept both against the pass and run.
Last season, Jackson made 80 tackles and had two interceptions.
