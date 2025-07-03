All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Lose Out on Commitment of Devin Jackson

Four-star safety chooses Oregon over the Hurricanes.

Dave Miller

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami's 2026 recruiting class is already stellar, but Mario Cristobal and his staff are always looking to add premium talent.

The Hurricanes were in the running for four-star safety Devin Jackson, but he decided to commit to Oregon on Thursday. The 'Canes were in the mix along with Nebraska, LSU and Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound First Academy (Orlando, FL) product is considered the 18th-best safety in the country, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is known for having very good sideline-to-sideline range and is adept both against the pass and run.

Last season, Jackson made 80 tackles and had two interceptions.

