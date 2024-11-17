Miami Hurricanes Rise In The AP And Coaches Poll Despite Having A Bye Week
Despite having the week off, Miami still improved in the eyes of the Associated Press pollsters.
The Canes moved up one spot from No. 12 to No. 11. The Canes are still ranked at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be updated and released on Tuesday evening.
The CFP rankings are the most important as those determine the playoff matchups. Miami would like to be able to win the ACC and secure a first-round bye in the tournament.
Two teams in front of Miami in the AP Poll, No. 7 BYU lost to Kansas, while No. 6 Tennessee lose to No, 11 Georgia. In a perfect world, Miami would have moved up two spots.
Despite the loss, Tennessee only dropped to No. 10 and still remains one spot ahead of the 9-1 Hurricanes. Tennessee should have dropped further, below the Hurricanes, as they have more losses and have lost by an average of more points than UM.
Miami is 5-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, with its only blemish coming last week against Georgia Tech in a 28-23 setback in Atlanta.
They are still on a collision course to face Southern Methodist University in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, if they win out against Wake Forest at home this Saturday and at Syracuse the following week.
The Hurricanes will conclude their home schedule on Saturday against the Demon Deacons. Kickoff is set for noon.
The kickoff and television broadcast for the Syracuse game have not been released at this time.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, 62, 1550
2. Ohio State, 9-1, 1485
3. Texas, 9-1, 1413
4. Penn State, 9-1, 1319
5. Indiana, 10-0, 1310
6. Notre Dame, 9-1, 1191
7. Alabama, 8-2, 1130
8. Georgia, 8-2, 1113
9. Ole Miss, 8-2, 1083
10. Tennessee, 8-2, 953
11. Miami (FL), 9-1, 945
12. Boise State, 9-1, 880
13. SMU, 9-1, 810
14. BYU, 9-1, 785
15. Texas A&M, 8-2, 687
16. Colorado, 8-2, 583
17. Clemson, 8-2, 559
18. Army, 9-0, 555
19. South Carolina, 7-3, 444
20. Tulane, 9-2, 323
21. Arizona State, 8-2, 322
22. Iowa State, 8-2, 256
23. UNLV, 8-2, 125
24. Illinois, 7-3, 74
25. Washington State, 8-2, 61
Others Receiving Votes:
Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, 55, 11-0, 1375
2. Ohio State, 9-1, 1316
3. Texas, 9-1, 1263
4. Penn State, 9-1, 1158
5. Indiana, 10-0, 1109
6. Notre Dame, 9-1, 1096
7. Alabama, 8-2, 996
8. Georgia, 8-2, 993
9. Ole Miss, 8-2, 984
10. Miami (FL), 9-1, 847
11. Tennessee, 8-2, 823
12. SMU, 9-1, 744
13. Boise State, 9-1, 714
14. Texas A&M, 8-2, 646
15. BYU, 9-1, 633
16. Clemson, 8-2, 569
17. Army, 9-0, 509
18. Colorado, 8-2, 464
19. South Carolina, 7-3, 379
20. Tulane, 9-2, 280
21. Iowa State, 8-2, 268
22. Arizona State, 8-2, 251
23. UNLV, 8-2, 93
24. Memphis, 9-2, 77
25. Kansas State, 7-3, 67
Others Receiving Votes:
Washington State 65, Illinois 56, Missouri 44, Syracuse 18, James Madison 11, Duke 9, Pittsburgh 7, Louisiana 5, Louisville 2, Vanderbilt 1, Sam Houston 1, LSU 1, Colorado State 1.