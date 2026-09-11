Miami Hurricanes Stock Report vs. FAMU: Who Rose in the Home Opener for the Hurricanes

No. 7 Miami opened its home schedule against Florida A&M on Thursday night, looking for more than another lopsided score.

Several players looked great and made the most of their opportunities.

Not a lot of bad for the Hurricanes in the blowout. Here is the stock report after the 77-7 beatdown from the Hurricanes.

Stock up

RB Mark Fletcher Jr

After being held to 40 rushing yards on 13 carries in the season opener, Fletcher had a nice bounce-back game against the Rattlers.

In the home opener, he totaled 105 rushing yards on only seven attempts, adding two touchdowns. The senior running back moved up in the history books for the Hurricanes after his performance.

With this run, Mark Flethcer Jr. is now 6th in rushing yards and 5th in rushing touchdowns in Miami's history pic.twitter.com/e3MXJIANHX — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) September 11, 2026

Fletcher is now sixth all-time in program history in rushing yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns. He is on track to reach new milestones as the season goes on.

Miami will need their star back to be impactful the way he was last year to fuel another playoff run.

RB Girald Pringle Jr.

The sophomore running back had an impressive showing in the home opener.

In the first half, he had 52 total yards for a touchdown. Pringle had an impressive 23-yard catch and then added a four-yard rushing touchdown that caught everyone’s eye.

Girard Pringle Jr. making players look silly as he scores the Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/kCLL3qQuHW — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 11, 2026

Pringle will be called upon as the season progresses to make plays for this offense. The speedster has shown flashes early in his Miami career.

QB Darian Mensah and WR Malachi Toney

The dynamic duo for the Hurricanes continues to light opposing defenses on fire.

Darian Mensah completed 14 of his 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. In his first two games for Miami, he has recorded more passing touchdowns (8) than he has incompletions (4) this season.

Malachi Toney recorded four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. He continues his Heisman campaign, as he had an incredible catch over a Rattler defender for 52 yards. Toney followed that play up with a 19-yard touchdown catch.

Both players are putting the country on notice as they look nearly unstoppable to begin the season.

How did Malachi Toney make this catch? 😱 pic.twitter.com/AHpG62eR1i — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2026

WR Joshua Moore

Despite only hauling in one reception, the sophomore receiver showed the big-play ability everyone raves about when it comes to Moore.

The 55-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter showed what he can provide for this high-flying offense.

The 6’4 playmaker not only possesses great size, but also unique speed for someone that big. Moore can be that third playmaker behind Toney and Barkate that Mensah can trust going forward in the season if he continues to show he can make plays like this.

DARIAN MENSAH DIME 🎯



He finds Joshua Moore for a 55-YD TD‼️ pic.twitter.com/7paQdZLGHk — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 11, 2026

QB Luke Nickel

Miami fans had something to be excited about with Luke Nickel in the home opener.

The sophomore quarterback completed all eight of his passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Also had a run for 13 yards to pick up a first down with his legs.

He was sharp and decisive against FAMU. Nickel kept the ball out of harm's way and showed flashes of being the quarterback of the future for the Hurricanes

Luke Nickel 47 yards to Somourian Wingo for the TD pic.twitter.com/A41tfCFfl3 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 11, 2026

RB Javian Mallory

The true freshman running back had himself an incredible day in the home opener.

He recorded 142 rushing yards on only ten attempts, averaging 14.2 rushing yards per carry.

Mallory showcased great burst and contact balance against FAMU. It’s hard not to be excited about the potential he has for the Hurricanes in the near future, as he can even steal snaps from someone throughout the course of this season.

Javian Mallory Touchdown pic.twitter.com/XJ11T9osVA — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 11, 2026

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