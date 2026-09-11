No. 7 Miami Breaks Offensive Program Record, While Star Rusher Climbs Record Books

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 7 Miami's offense might be the best in the country. Star quarterback Darian Mensah and his weapons continue the season's offensive onslaught this time against Florida A&M (1-3).

The Miami Hurricanes (2-0, 1-0 ACC) finished off the Rattlers in the first quarter, even with a final score of 77-7, giving time for many to rack up some records, while also highlighting the team's youthful side.

Miami would score 11 touchdowns, tying a program scoring record, while nine different Canes crossed the pylons, breaking the all-time yardage record, 856.

Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. was on the positive side of the Canes in the first quarter. The senior rusher had six rushing attempts for 93 yards and two touchdowns before the six-minute mark in the opening quarter.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That also put him higher in the Hurricanes' history. His rushing touchdown additions put him fifth all-time, while his yardage put him sixth.

Fletcher climbing the records pic.twitter.com/n3YECat5uo — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 11, 2026

For Fletcher, this highlights one of the many reasons he came back for his final year as a Hurricane. It was also a special moment for him. Fletcher would finish the game with 105 yards on seven attempts.

Moreover, Miami's offense would have six different scorers in the first half: Fletcher would score his first; Josh Moore would catch the second for a 55-yard bomb on Mensah's first passing attempt; Fletcher would score again; Malachi Toney would dunk on a FAMU receiver twice for Miami's fourth; sophomore Girard Pringle Jr. would dance into the zone to score the fifth; Cooper Barkate would get his due in the back of the end zone for the Canes sixth, and the freshman Javion Mallory would score his first of his young career for the seventh.

MALACHI TONEY MOSSED A POOR SOUL pic.twitter.com/qj5nURGe1d — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2026

Then the real game would start in the second half, showing what the Hurricanes of the future would look like.

Mallory would get some time on the field before the half, showing how dangerous he could be. Backup quarterback Luke Nicke and Dereon Coleman would take the field with the rest of the freshman and sophomore talent and try to find their footing in this young football world. It was also important to get some valuable snaps.

Nickel would go on to finally hit the first deep shot of his career as a Cane for a touchdown, adding to the total and making him the seventh different player to score against the Rattlers. Nickel would finish his night with three touchdown passes, completing all of his passes (8-8) for 188 yards.

OMG Vance Spafford TD pic.twitter.com/Sy2ovW8STq — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 11, 2026

Coleman would finish the game with 30 passing yards and 25 rushing yards. However, it would turn into the Mallory show.

Mallory would carry the load after the Canes saw enough from Fletcher, CharMar Brown, and Girard Pringle Jr. He would finish the game with 10 carries for 142 yards, bringing in two touchdowns of his own.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, Miami's defense didn't allow an offensive score, limiting FAMU to 105 total yards, keeping them to 1-for-14 on third down, and keeping them from crossing the 50-yard line. The only score for the Rattlers came from a strip-and-fumble that was returned in the abbreviated 10-minute fourth quarter.

It would be an all-time performance for the Canes, who get the weekend off to watch the rest of the country and see what they can do.

Miami looks to take this performance on the road for another conference opponent. Miami will face Wake Forest on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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