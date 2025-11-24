All Hurricanes

Miami Looks to Learn from Defensive Struggles in One Area After Virginia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes gave up the most rushing yards of the season against the Hokies.

Justice Sandle

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton (16) runs in for the touchdown against Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Dylan Day (23) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton (16) runs in for the touchdown against Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Dylan Day (23) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 13 Miami has been one of the few elite defensive teams in the country this season. They have only allowed one team to score over 24 points (an OT loss against SMU 26-20) and have had a stout running game week in and out.

However, there was something different about Virginia Tech. The Hokies ran for 194 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per attempt against a rushing defense that had not allowed over 90 yards over the course of the season.

This could be thanks to a few injuries to star players, such as defensive tackle David Blay, who has been one of the best run stoppers in the country this season. UM head coach Mario Cristobal understands that this can't happen again if they look to push this team into a possible College Football Playoff game. They look to change the course and learn from this mistake.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton (16) runs the ball for a touchdow
Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton (16) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

"Some times we didn't set an edge and some times we didn't fit it correctly," Cristobal said on The Joe Rose Show. "Sometimes they did a great job of getting hats, leverage, and numbers to certain parts of the field and create some runs. Credit to them because they have one of the top run games in the country and also it was a good opportunity for us to attack some things that people are going to use against us…I think it was great that a team came at us and we get to learn from it in a win and go get better."

Outside of the run defense, the Hurricanes continued to excel in the other aspects of defense. One player that really stood out and has continued to stand out is star defensive edge Akheem Mesidor.

Cristobal loves what he is seeing from his star player and believes he should be put in more conversations with some of the best in the country.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) breaks a tackle from Miami (FL) Hu
Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) breaks a tackle from Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

"To me, people need to start speaking about him in the same light as they do all the best players in the country because he is that," Cristobal said. "He is not just a complement to other great players on our team. He is a leader and he is at the forefront and he is playing as good as anyone out there against the run and pass. He has fought through nicks and bumps and he epitomizes what you want."

The Hurricanes will use him and the talent around him to give themselves the best chance to reach the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football