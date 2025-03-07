Miami OC Shannon Dawson Prepares For Another Top-Ranked Offense This Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes return the No. 1 offensive staff in the country. Shannon Dawson leads them returning for year three and loves what he sees out of the new players he is ready to coach up.
Dawson knows that the best part of their offensive group is their front seven and he will lean on them while the others around step up to the plate for the future.
"I do think that the strength of our offense is up front you know that's honestly was the truth last year too," Dawson said. "We have a lot of guys that's played a lot of football up front you know we have some guys that haven't played as much football on the peripheral on the skill position so yeah true there but I do think up front we have a lot of snaps."
With his offensive line and the same coaching staff, it makes it easier to prepare for other ideas and obstacles that the season might pop up this season.
"I mean it's extremely helpful," Dawson said. "I mean going through the offseason and watching cut-ups and getting on the same page is a lot easier and a lot quicker we already know basically what we're doing everybody understands the process around here and so now it's all about really you know some off-the-wall case studies and some stuff we want to add to it but overall offense I mean we do what we do right and so with everybody coming back it's just the learning curve obviously keeps going."
This also gives him the chance to highlight players like Ray Ray Joseph and Elija Lofton as some of those key that will be needed this season as they search for those next top options to replace the endless production heading into the NFL Draft this season.
The offense still doesn't have an identity yet, thanks to the recovering Carson Beck. Soon they will. Once they do, the offensive talent in Coral Gables could flourish once again similar to last season.
