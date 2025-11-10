Miami Offensive Lineman Earns ACC Honors
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami junior right tackle Francis Mauigoa has been named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Mauigoa anchored a Hurricanes front that powered the Hurricanes to a 38-10 conference win over Syracuse on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound lineman also had one of the game’s signature moments, taking a designed backward pass behind the line of scrimmage and finishing a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Behind consistent protection and control at the line of scrimmage, Miami quarterback Carson Beck went 18-of-24 for 247 yards with a touchdown reception and a touchdown pass.
Miami’s offense totaled 385 yards on 6.8 yards per play, converting 4-for-4 red-zone opportunities and controlling the line of scrimmage throughout the night, with Mauigoa as the leader.
Mario Cristobal Delivered on This Recruiting Promise to Francis Mauigoa
"I promised him, you know, during recruiting [with a big man touchdown], so I'm done with my promise with him, and I can move on," Cristobal joked.
However, for Mauigoa, he had been waiting on that call for three years.
"It's a play that we've been practicing for more than three years now," Mauigoa said after the game. Finally, we got the opportunity to run it. Um, before the play, you know, we had another formation in. I was like, What are we doing? Just give me the ball. Finally, somebody called a timeout. You know, we got out there, me and Coop yelling at coach, "Coach, let's run it. Let's run it. Come on." So, it was fun."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.