Mario Cristobal Delivered on This Recruiting Promise to Francis Mauigoa
MIAMI GARDENS — No. 18 Miami (7-2, 2-2) knows they have to win out to reach the College Football Playoff, but that won't stop it from having fun during blowout victories.
Mario Cristobal was happy to see the offense cut loose and open up, which also allowed him to deliver on a few promises that he made during his recruitment of projected first-round pick Francis Mauigoa.
The score was 31-3 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, with the Canes offense in the red zone. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown had been on Cristobal's nerves all day, so it was only right to rub the victory in his face with a screen pass to Mauigoa for his first touchdown since Little League.
I promised him, you know, during recruiting [with a big man touchdown], so I'm done with my promise with him, and I can move on," Cristobal joked.
However, for Mauigoa, he had been waiting on that call for three years.
"It's a play that we've been practicing for more than three years now," Mauigoa said after the game. Finally, we got the opportunity to run it. Um, before the play, you know, we had another formation in. I was like, What are we doing? Just give me the ball. Finally, somebody called a timeout. You know, we got out there, me and Coop yelling at coach, "Coach, let's run it. Let's run it. Come on." So, it was fun."
Notice if you rewatch the play that even with the touchdown, there was no celebtration. Mauigoa was upset with it simply because he didn't run anyone over.
But, you know, um I was a bit mad about it," Mauigoa said. It's good touchdown, but you know, I wanted to run over somebody. I was looking forward to running over somebody then touchdown actually. So that's why there was no celebration."
Moreover, no one was happier and quicker to celebrate him than his quarterback Carson Beck.
"We got down to like four yard line probably and [Anez] Coop started yelling at the sidelines that we needed to run the play the touchdown to Cici, and shoot, we went back out there, we called it, everybody's 'like oh my gosh like CiCi's about to score.' I look, they're in the perfect coverage, perfect defense for us to like to actually let it hit, and I'm at the line, I'm like just give him a catchable ball, just give him a catchable ball," Beck said. "Make sure he catches it. So, I kind of probably lobbed it a little bit too much, but man, I was so happy for him. I made sure I ran and grabbed the ball so that no one else took it so that he could uh, you know, get it on the sideline. I ended up giving it to him on the sideline."
Even with the fun, the Hurricanes are still focused on their next task. They face the NC State Wolfpack, who are ready to crush the dreams of many around South Florida. Now is the time for them to have fun, but show they are still one of the best teams in the country.
