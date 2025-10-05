All Hurricanes

No. 3 Miami Played Three Quarters of Dominant Football, Defeating No. 18 FSU

The Miami Hurricanes continue to prove they are one of the best teams in the country as they dominate the Florida State Seminoles.

Justice Sandle

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) at the line during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) at the line during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Another year, another Florida Cup for the Miami Hurricanes, as they bury No. 18 Florida State on the road 28-22, renaming Tallahassee to Malihassee.

It was an electric game on both sides of the ball from the Canes. Offensively, they were humming, playing their best game of the season with an eye-opening performance from quarterback Carson Beck and wide receivers CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney.

Beck looked refreshed against the FSU defense and took many shots down the field, and they were American Sniper-like with his accuracy. He wasn't scared, and it showed in his play.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Beck finished the night 19-23, with 236 yards and four touchdowns. Spitting two a piece to the dynamic duo of Daniels and Toney.

There is a case that Toney is the best freshman in the country right now, with another great game against a ranked opponent. Against the Noles, he finished with two touchdowns, seven catches, and 107 yards for the career day. Toney was so explosive that he could have had three touchdowns had a play not been called back due to a penalty.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

He is the one that was promised, that is why he is called Baby Jesus.

On the other side was LSU transfer Daniels, honoring his former teammate Kyren Lacy, who was wrongly convicted of a crime he didn't commit. He finished with a five-catch, 78-yard, and two-touchdown performance, trolling FSU each time he scored against the team.

Defensively, the Canes embodied "Excitement, Swarm, and Violence".

The Miami Hurricanes lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-3 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game plan entering this game was to contain FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos, and they did. Outside of the garbage time drives for Seminoles. Before then, they stuffed out the No. 1 offense in the country. Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor dominated on the edge.

The Hurricanes generated two turnovers and almost had three. Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald has been a ball hawk all season, snatching his third interception of the year, leading the Canes and all freshmen in the country with takeaways.

Fitzgerald is just the tip of the iceberg with this Canes secondary. They have players flying around everywhere, with Jakobe Thomas and Keionte Scott continuing to show why they were such valuable pickups from the transfer portal.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) intercepts the football against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mario Cristobal was proud of his team's performance but knew that this game had no reason to get as close as it. Even in victory, there is always something to clean up on both sides of the ball.

The Hurricanes are back on a bye week after this performance and will return on Oct. 25 against Louisville to continue conference play.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

