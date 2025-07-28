Miami Quietly Built a Dominant Offensive Line in the Offseason
Fans and analysts have raved about skill position additions and transfer acquisitions Miami made in the offseason. However, something even more crucial has happened behind the scenes. The Hurricanes have successfully built one of the Nation's best offensive lines. The results could be enough to produce Miami's first College Football Playoff appearance.
The media has focused lots of its attention on the quarterback room and their ability to attract top receivers. However, you can't win football games without winning the line of scrimmage. Mario Cristobal and his staff have invested resources, recruited tirelessly, and stressed player development along the offensive front.
Miami will see four of its five 2024 starting offensive linemen return this season. James Brockermeyer is the only new starting member of the group. The veteran transfer from TCU is seen as a solid addition, despite limited fanfare. Altogether, this unit is considered one of the most talented in college football heading into the 2025 season.
This group is filled with pro potential, as shown below:
- Francis Mauigoa: A projected potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
- Markel Bell: A name to watch for Day 2, but with a ceiling that might land him in the first round thanks to his athletic traits.
- Anez Cooper and Matthew McCoy: Both projected to be selected in the later rounds, rounding out a lineup teeming with NFL prospects.
Recently, having three or more potential pros has yielded tremendous results. Georgia, Michigan, and Texas all made the College Football Playoff with that many pro prospects in the trenches, with Michigan capturing a national championship. The Hurricanes are following a proven blueprint.
The transformation of Miami's line is the outcome of a strategic, multi-year investment. The Hurricanes' pass-blocking and run-blocking grades have spiked since a mediocre 2022 season.
A dedicated emphasis to recruiting for the offensive line drove this spike.
The current trend isn't a short-term blip, as the Hurricanes have already landed six offensive line commits for the 2026 class. This includes the best prospect in the country and three prospects with a grade of 90 or better.
Miami's improved offensive line is a storyline beyond this season. With strong veterans, pro prospects, and a pipeline full of blue chips, the Hurricanes could become perennial playoff threats. Whether it's Carson Beck or the next top quarterback, Miami's signal-callers have the infrastructure up front to dominate in the near future.