All Hurricanes

Miami Receiver Named To Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List

University of Miami sixth-year wide receiver Keelan Marion was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs after a catch against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs after a catch against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Keelan Marion was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List

University of Miami sixth-year wide receiver Keelan Marion was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Louisville Sports Commission. The award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football. 

A transfer from BYU, Marion enters his first season at Miami after an electrifying 2024 campaign. He earned First Team All-America honors as a return specialist from multiple outlets, including Walter Camp, FWAA, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, and Phil Steele. Marion was also named Big 12 Kick Returner of the Year by College Football Network and received All-Big 12 recognition from both coaches and media.

The Paul Hornung Award, named after the late NFL Hall of Famer and Louisville native, recognizes players who demonstrate outstanding versatility and the ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game. The 2025 winner will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Banquet in March 2026.

Marion becomes the sixth Hurricane named to a national preseason award watch list this season, joining Rueben Bain (Bronko Nagurski Trophy), Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa (Outland Trophy), Carson Beck (Maxwell Award), and Wesley Bissainthe (Butkus Award).

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football