Miami Receiver Named To Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List
Keelan Marion was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List
University of Miami sixth-year wide receiver Keelan Marion was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Louisville Sports Commission. The award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football.
A transfer from BYU, Marion enters his first season at Miami after an electrifying 2024 campaign. He earned First Team All-America honors as a return specialist from multiple outlets, including Walter Camp, FWAA, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, and Phil Steele. Marion was also named Big 12 Kick Returner of the Year by College Football Network and received All-Big 12 recognition from both coaches and media.
The Paul Hornung Award, named after the late NFL Hall of Famer and Louisville native, recognizes players who demonstrate outstanding versatility and the ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game. The 2025 winner will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Banquet in March 2026.
Marion becomes the sixth Hurricane named to a national preseason award watch list this season, joining Rueben Bain (Bronko Nagurski Trophy), Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa (Outland Trophy), Carson Beck (Maxwell Award), and Wesley Bissainthe (Butkus Award).
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
