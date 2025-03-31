All Hurricanes

Miami Receiver Ray Ray Joseph Never Wavering Loyalty Prepares Him for This Season

Through all the change, Ray Ray Joseph has stayed true to the Orange and Green, and he highlights the leadership of Xavier Restrepo

Justice Sandle

Sep 14, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph (5) runs with the football against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes football team is almost done with spring practice, and more players are stepping up for the future of this program.

There is a lot to love about this program, with coach Mario Cristobal restoring the feeling the "U" once had. That starts with the loyalty, and none display that better than junior wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph.

Joseph has been patient and waiting for his time to shine despite many players leaving for better opportunities elsewhere. Moreover, his loyalty to the program shows that what Cristobal is building is working.

"It is God's timing," Joseph said. "I had a great dude in front of me. We competed and we battled each other every day. We got each other better. I stayed down and waited my turn. This is a new day and age of everybody leaving and showing entitlement. I came here hungry. I told you all in high school that I am a diehard Cane fan. I bleed orange and green, and it is the same thing."

He is also following in the footsteps of one of the greatest Hurricanes receivers to touch a football in Xavier Restrepo. The all-time receptions and touchdown leader had Joseph by his side for those two years, and he has learned a lot from him.

"Restrepo left me a lot of guidance," Joseph said. "How he gets all his separation. When to break stuff off. Leverage. How to get into those open spots and open zones. He taught me a lot. Knowing when to be fast and knowing when not to be fast. I am a fast guy, so I like to do everything fast when some times it is not required to be fast. I had to really learn that. In high school, you are just taught to run, run, run, but Restrepo taught me that I don't have to be the fastest guy to get open."

Restrepo did the same thing Joseph has been doing over the past two seasons. He waited his turn, and when he got the opportunity, he had back-to-back 1000-yard seasons and will finish his career in the Hurricanes Hall of Fame. That could be the next step for Joseph in the slot position. He has had an amazing spring and knows that his time to shine is almost here.

