Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. Gets More Notepad Material After Disrespectful Comments

The last time a team gave Rueben Bain Jr. some bulletin board material was Notre Dame. The Irish are on the outside looking in, thanks to that head-to-head matchup, while Bain was a game wrecker to open the season.

Now he has more material to write on his infamous notepad, thanks to one of Texas A&M's star offensive linemen.

Trey Zuhn has been a star for the Aggies all season, and he has such confidence in his play and his teammates that he believes that Bain won't be a real issue against them in the playoff game.

Texas A&M’s OL says they don’t see Rueben Bain as a threat pic.twitter.com/d27GhtAGkY — art (@canefilms) December 8, 2025

"I haven't had any time to watch any film yet since this just got announced," Zuhn said when asked about the keys to stopping Bain. "I don't think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much. You know we have great players, we've got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him."

Once he watches the tape on Bain, his mind will change. The confidence is there, which A&M father will like, but Bain is projected to go in the top five, and could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He closed the regular season with 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception across 12 starts. He opened the season with six tackles, a sack, and an interception in the win over Notre Dame, added a season-high seven tackles against Florida, and finished the regular season with 1.5 sacks at Pittsburgh.

Bain played a central role in a Miami defense, which led the ACC and ranked among the nation’s top units in total defense (277.8 yards per game), rushing defense (86.8), scoring defense (13.8), and sacks (2.83). This is the same defense that the Aggies will have to try to slow down. They have high-end talent as well, but only one side will win out.

The Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M have a short history, but the College Football Playoff matchup is going to be one for the ages.

