Miami Running Back Damien Martinez Impresses Many at the NFL Combine

Eyes are on any player at the NFL Combine and Miami's Damien Martinez showed a lot of promise to many of the scouts and coaches during his drills.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes powerful back impressed many at the NFL Combine.

It is hard to turn your head away from Damien Marteniz, especially after the season he just had in the Hurricanes offense. When the No. 1 quarterback in the class plays the way he plays, it might be hard for a running back to get some shine as well. Martinez did and at the Combine, he could show more of his abilities.

Martinez was widely praised for running a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Martinez finished 15th out of 24 running backs in the 40-yard dash. Former Miami wide receiver Brashard Smith of SMU finished third among RBs at the NFL Combine by running a 4.39 40. Bayshul Tuten, who ran for 141 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Tech versus Miami in 2024, led all RBs with a 4.32 40.

Martinez was also timed in his 10-yard split running the 40-yard dash and participated in the broad and vertical jumps.

Martinez tied for 13th with Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks running a 1.56 10-yard split while reaching a top speed of 21.86 miles per hour, had a Maximum Acceleration of 5.21, reached 20 MPH at 17 yards and his five-yard speed was 13.94 MPH.

He was 17th with a vertical leap of 35", had a leap of 10'4" in the broad jump, and was loved for his weight at 217 lbs.

He impressed many and will also try to impress more at Miami's pro day on March 26.

