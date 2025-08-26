All Hurricanes

Miami's All-Time Leading Receiver Cut By The Tennessee Titans

Xavier Restrepo will not be on the team with Cam Ward, as the Tennessee Titans cut the talented receiver.

Justice Sandle

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) goes through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) goes through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes had a shocking development in the NFL Draft — none of their receivers were selected, and all went as undrafted free agents. One being the all-time leading receiver in Hurricanes history, Xavier Restrepo.

After not being selected in the NFL Draft, he received a phone call from the Tennessee Titans, the team that selected No. 1 overall draft pick and teammate Cam Ward, to give him a chance thanks to some strings pulled from Ward.

After some time with the Titans organization, Restrepo has not made the final 53-man roster and was cut. He will not be vying for a practice squad roster spot ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Restrepo didn't have a standout performance during his preseason outings. He only had three receptions for 34 yards in three Tennessee preseason games.

Restrepo had his first two NFL preseason receptions for 26 yards in the second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. He followed that up by adding one reception for eight yards on Friday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) after a catch in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was not the performance you would want to expect out of one of the most talented receivers to come out of Coral Gables. What also did not help and caused his draft stock to completely drop was his terrible 40-yard dash during Miami's Pro Day. Running a 4.83 killed most of the optimism around him, but his work ethic will allow him to still be a part of the practice squad of the Titans.

Moreover, his time at Miami won't be forgotten. Restrepo is the all-time Miami leader with 200 receptions and 2,844 yards. Restrepo also holds two of the top four seasons for receptions in Miami history. In 2023, Restrepo set the Miami single-season record with 85 receptions and followed that up with 60 catches in 2024, which is fourth in Hurricanes' history. An all-time college great that might not get his chance to shine in the pros.

Restrepo will now wait his turn, similar to how he started his career with the Hurricanes, for a chance to make the 53-man roster as his journey begins as a professional football player.

Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football