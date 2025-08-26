Miami's All-Time Leading Receiver Cut By The Tennessee Titans
The Miami Hurricanes had a shocking development in the NFL Draft — none of their receivers were selected, and all went as undrafted free agents. One being the all-time leading receiver in Hurricanes history, Xavier Restrepo.
After not being selected in the NFL Draft, he received a phone call from the Tennessee Titans, the team that selected No. 1 overall draft pick and teammate Cam Ward, to give him a chance thanks to some strings pulled from Ward.
After some time with the Titans organization, Restrepo has not made the final 53-man roster and was cut. He will not be vying for a practice squad roster spot ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Restrepo didn't have a standout performance during his preseason outings. He only had three receptions for 34 yards in three Tennessee preseason games.
Restrepo had his first two NFL preseason receptions for 26 yards in the second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. He followed that up by adding one reception for eight yards on Friday against the Minnesota Vikings.
It was not the performance you would want to expect out of one of the most talented receivers to come out of Coral Gables. What also did not help and caused his draft stock to completely drop was his terrible 40-yard dash during Miami's Pro Day. Running a 4.83 killed most of the optimism around him, but his work ethic will allow him to still be a part of the practice squad of the Titans.
Moreover, his time at Miami won't be forgotten. Restrepo is the all-time Miami leader with 200 receptions and 2,844 yards. Restrepo also holds two of the top four seasons for receptions in Miami history. In 2023, Restrepo set the Miami single-season record with 85 receptions and followed that up with 60 catches in 2024, which is fourth in Hurricanes' history. An all-time college great that might not get his chance to shine in the pros.
Restrepo will now wait his turn, similar to how he started his career with the Hurricanes, for a chance to make the 53-man roster as his journey begins as a professional football player.
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.