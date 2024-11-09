Miami's Cam Ward Had Heisman Worthy Stats But His Play Could Have Cost The Award
It was a typical Miami game heading into the final drive for the Hurricanes. Heisman contender quarterback Cam Ward had just driven the ball down the field finding the all-time Miami receptions and yards leader in Xavier Restrepo for a touchdown that made it a five-point game.
The defense mustard up another stop after being trampled on all day at the two-minute warning and No. 4 Miami had all the momentum on its side. The Hurricanes were prepared to get the ball back after the two-minute warning with all three timeouts until they didn't.
Head coach Mario Cristobal panicked and called a timeout on a 4th and 3. Everyone's head turned in confusion but that did not matter because Ward was ready to put the Superman cape on. He had had an unusually inconsistent game with questionable balls all day long, but a Heisman-worthy drive could have locked the ward up for him and kept the Canes undrafted.
Two plays and 16 seconds later, Ward fumbled the ball, something he had been excellent with this season, and the ball game was over.
No Cardiac Canes Today As Georgia Tech Upsets No. 4 Miami
The superstar quarterback finished the game against 348 yards, three touchdowns, and finished 25-39 from the field. Great Heisman-level stats, however, communications issues and not taking the easy things cost the Hurricanes the game. He should have finished with over 500 yards and 5 touchdowns with the amount of players he missed wide-open.
Tight end Elijah Arroyo was missed on multiple occasions and had he been hit, he could have had over 250 yards on the day with two touchdowns instead of the three receptions, 82 yards, and touchdown he had.
However, Ward tends to look for the home run instead of taking what is thrown at him. He struck out many times throughout the game. Many check-downs to keep the ball moving and getting out of his hand quickly were not on his agenda. He knew it was his Heisman moment and the cool calm and collected player just held on to the ball too long, and fumbled the game away.
This will be his wake-up call. This game could have cost him the prestigious honor but there are still two more regular-season games to play. The Hurricanes are not out of the playoff race just yet as they still have a clear shot at the ACC Championship game against SMU.
First they have to focus on Wake Forest Demon Deacons in their final home game of the season.