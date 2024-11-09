No Cardiac Canes Today As Georgia Tech Upsets No. 4 Miami
The worst version of the Miami Hurricanes showed up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and it cost them their first loss of the season as they lost 28-23.
As the students storm the field, the Hurricanes exit with their heads down and back tired. They got run over by the Yellow Jackets all game long giving up 271 on the ground and the normal heroics of Cam Ward did not come through this time.
Ward looked off today and with his performance, he could have lost himself the Heisman. A strip sack-fumble at the end of the game because he wanted the home run shot cost him and the team a chance at winning. He played like this the whole game. He threw for his normal 300 yards and three touchdown performance but it was not as effective this go around.
This is a loss that the Hurricanes needed to focus their minds on the last two games of the season. Wake Forest and Syracuse are the last two games on the schedule and if the Hurricanes want to play SMU in the ACC Championship game they have to perform at a high level.
Georiga Tech now holds the all-time series record against Miami 15-14 as Brent Key continues to find ways to own Mario Cristobal and the coaching staff of the Hurricanes.
They will regroup and head home to play against the Wake Forest Demond Deacons in the penultimate game of the regular season.
FINAL: Georgia Tech 28, Miami 23
Fourth Quarter
Ward for whatever reason, does not want to check the ball down. It cost them the game as the Hurricanes blew the game away.
We are at the two minute warning. The Yellow Jackets look like they are going for it on fourth down. This is the ball game right here if it is converted. They get the stop.
Georgia Tech 28, Miami 23
This is the stuff that gets your heart going. The Hurricanes are moving the ball on the offensive side of the ball as Ward finds Restrepo for his tenth TD of the year to make it a one-possession game.
Everything is going wrong for the Hurricanes offense. Brent Key has coached circles around this Miami staff.
A great play from Ward gets called back because of holding. He gets sacked on 4&16 and this is likely the ball game with 10 minutes left in the game. The issue is now can the defense get a stop.
Another Injury for the Canes. Jacolby George started to get on a heater and then a wrist injury takes him out of the game. The Hurricanes are in the red zone and have been moving the ball with effeficaily.
Georgia Tech 28, Miami 16
This game is different, Ward looks off and he has not be able to save the defense like he normally has all season. This might be the time that the Hurricanes get their first loss of the season. A loss that they might need to get them back into that killer mindset. Hanyes King can't throw the ball and he is still killing the Hurricanes.
Third Quarter
Moten gets ejected from the game after a bang-bang play that looked like targeting. one of these targeting calls had to go in the way of the Yellow Jackets and they finally get one.
Georgia Tech 21, Miami 16
For some reason, the Hurricanes just know how to turn on the offense in the second half. The issue now is trying to figure out if the coaching will hold this team back this time around. The Hurricanes fail on a two-point conversion after the offense started to find its rhythm. Ward drops a dime to Horton for six and that is all that is left on the board.
Georiga Tech 21, Miami 10
Run. Run. Run. Run. Run. Run. This was always the game plan for the Yellow Jackets and the Hurricanes can't stop them. They are running the ball down this teams throat and they have not found a way to respond to. This one feels different than the other comebacks.
If there was a way to summarize this game, the best third-town team in the country has finally picked up its second third down of the game in the third. After they failed to convert on the fourth and third and had to deal with the Yellow Jackets possibly taking 10 minutes of the clock off of the game. This isn't the first half. It is do-or-die time now for the Hurricanes defense.
Halftime: Georgia tech 14, Miami 10
Second Quarter
Missed opportunity after missed opportunity. However, just a typical Canes second quarter. This is one of the harder ones to watch because of how inaccurate Ward has been today. He looks flustered and that is not something that has happened all season. Missing reads and missing every opportunity to just move the chains.
the injuries in the secondary are starting to mount. This is the third player now that has gotten hurt and the depth is being tested. It was a lucky drop from the Yellow Jackets the defense gets off the field saving a timeout and having a chance to put points on the board before halftime.
Failed fourth-down conversation. He is missing Arroyo every other read. it's just a typical Hurricanes second quarter. Ward needs to take what they are giving him but he wants the home run every time. They are controlling the clock too much for him to waste these opportunities.
Ward has been oddly inconsistent and missing easy reads. Arroyo could be having a monster game but Ward has only looked his way on the opening drive. The Hurricanes are a second-half team but you would like to see them tap into what they are truly capable of doing all game long. It's going to come back and bite them in the future.
Georgia Tech 14, Miami 10
After 10 minutes and 45 seconds in one series the Yellow Jackets throw a screen pass at the goaline to score with ease. The defense is not containing the edge and they are getting bullied.
Beginning of the second quarter and without Jamal Haynes on the field, the Yellow Jackets are not daring to throw the ball down the field. They don't have to. This is one of the best rushing attacks in the country and are bullying the Hurricanes defensive line.
First Quarter
The third drive for the Yellow Jackets offense has been slow and methodical. They are trying to keep Ward off the field and are slowly moving the ball down the field, taking it to third and short every other play, and are still converting.
Miami 10, Georgia Tech 7
The Hurricanes get the stop on defense and move the ball down the field. But two times the offense failed to convert in the endzone. Ward with a slight overthrow to an open Sam Brown and miscommunications between Arroyo and Restrepo who were both wide open in the middle of the field for a touchdown. They have to settle for 3 with Borregales knocking it through.
INJURY TIMEOUT: This isn't a good sign for the defense. The best players on that side ofthe ball Simeon Barrow went down. He gets up and walks off the field without any help but a hit that the canes might not have a chance to come back from.
Miami 7, Georgia Tech 7
Not even two plays later, the Hurricanes respond. Cam Ward puts a laser on tight end Elijah Arroyo for a 74-yard touchdown and the Hurricanes continue to work with the explosive offense.
Georiga Tech 7, Miami 0
Four plays is all it took for the Yellow Jackets to score against this Miami defense. Jamal Haynes went untouched and scored with ease. The run defense is nonexistent in the opening drive as the Yellow Jackets take the early lead.
No.4 Miami has the most exciting offense in the country but with a questionable defense, the Hurricanes tend to be in many shootouts.
The secondary is on its last legs with injuries and it will but up to Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward to get the Canes over the hump with his historic campaign.
Georiga Tech has been beaten up the whole season, but with the return of their star quarterback, Haynes King, the dynamic runner could cause problems for a struggling defense. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, so if the Canes are able to stop them, this should be a smooth-sailing game moving forward.
HOW TO WATCH:
Date: November 9
Time: Noon ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium
Series: The series is tied 14-14
Last Matchup: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes after a coaching debacle from Mario Cristobal and his staff with the game in the hands of the Canes. Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20.