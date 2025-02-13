All Hurricanes

Miami's Cam Ward Spotted Courtside At NBA Game Ahead of the NFL Combine

Cam Ward is likely the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and he was seen courtside watching Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks.

Justice Sandle

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Everyone's favorite Miami Hurricane was spotted courtside last night at a Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks game.

Cam Ward trains in Texas and has been spending a lot of time in the SMU Mustangs facilities with another top quarterback in this draft class, Shedeur Sanders, as they prepare for the NFL Combine. Both are Texas natives.

The Hurricane's all-time single-season passing leader grew up and played football in Texas so there is no surprise that he would be in the area to catch an NBA game. His name has started to enter rooms with the most well-known athletes world, now with his notoriety,

Sometimes the body needs rest and on a night out he did that watching courtside for a Mavericks victory. After the game, he met with Steph Curry and got a signed jersey from the all-time three-point leader.

Ward was already a budding superstar. As the NFL Draft approaches, he is taking the next steps in the public eye of being a superstar. Being courtside and meeting one of the best players to touch a basketball is just part of this new lifestyle Ward is about to enter.

More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI

manual

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football