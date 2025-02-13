Miami's Cam Ward Spotted Courtside At NBA Game Ahead of the NFL Combine
Everyone's favorite Miami Hurricane was spotted courtside last night at a Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks game.
Cam Ward trains in Texas and has been spending a lot of time in the SMU Mustangs facilities with another top quarterback in this draft class, Shedeur Sanders, as they prepare for the NFL Combine. Both are Texas natives.
The Hurricane's all-time single-season passing leader grew up and played football in Texas so there is no surprise that he would be in the area to catch an NBA game. His name has started to enter rooms with the most well-known athletes world, now with his notoriety,
Sometimes the body needs rest and on a night out he did that watching courtside for a Mavericks victory. After the game, he met with Steph Curry and got a signed jersey from the all-time three-point leader.
Ward was already a budding superstar. As the NFL Draft approaches, he is taking the next steps in the public eye of being a superstar. Being courtside and meeting one of the best players to touch a basketball is just part of this new lifestyle Ward is about to enter.
