Miami's Defensive Line Prepares For Florida and DJ Lagway
Defense has turned into one of the many positives about this iteration of the Miami Hurricanes. It starts with their defensive line and how healthy the group is after years of inconsistency.
The duo of Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor has terrorized quarterbacks in the backfield. In the first three games, the pair of pass-rushing monsters has combined for 3.5 sacks, 11 solo tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Both love playing with each other, but Bain knows that there is another level that this defensive line can get too ahead of their matchup with the Florida Gators (1-2).
"Yeah, that's been done well so far, but it's definitely another level we could tap into, so that's still just a small detail. We have to own it now, practice and film, things like that, that we could all play us really leaky line rather than a good d-line.- Ruben Bain Jr. on D-Line Play
One of the keys for the Gators is getting their rushing attack going. The Hurricanes faced one of the most talented backs early in the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, and now they will have another lineup against them.
Sophomore Jaden Baugh has taken the nation by storm, and now he will have the full focus of the Hurricanes' defensive tackles.
I see a lot of dogs. They have a good running back, good center, good quarterback, you feel me? They got a good o-line. They can tell they all play together. They're a good group of veteran guys, you feel me? You can tell they also, like, play a lot of snaps of college football, and they' shows, like in a film that this year, it's still the same unit and all that. So we got to get ready to get after them. You feel me?- Ahmad Moten Sr. on Florida
Still, the Canes are prepared for everything that is coming their way. They have the proper coaching, and they are trusting in it against the Gators.
A veteran group that is well communicated. They all play really physically. So we're gonna have to come out and, trusting our coaches and play our brand of football, really, they have somebody that's very experienced. They know what they're doing. Like I said, a group got a lot of snaps on what they built. That's a good offensive line."- Rueben Bain on Florida's O-Line
