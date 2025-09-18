All Hurricanes

Miami's Defensive Line Prepares For Florida and DJ Lagway

The Miami Hurricanes defensive line have one of the most difficult task ahead of them with the Florida offensive line and their star quarterback.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tackles South Florida Bulls wide receiver Christian Neptune (81) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tackles South Florida Bulls wide receiver Christian Neptune (81) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Defense has turned into one of the many positives about this iteration of the Miami Hurricanes. It starts with their defensive line and how healthy the group is after years of inconsistency.

The duo of Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor has terrorized quarterbacks in the backfield. In the first three games, the pair of pass-rushing monsters has combined for 3.5 sacks, 11 solo tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Both love playing with each other, but Bain knows that there is another level that this defensive line can get too ahead of their matchup with the Florida Gators (1-2).

"Yeah, that's been done well so far, but it's definitely another level we could tap into, so that's still just a small detail. We have to own it now, practice and film, things like that, that we could all play us really leaky line rather than a good d-line.

Ruben Bain Jr. on D-Line Play
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of the keys for the Gators is getting their rushing attack going. The Hurricanes faced one of the most talented backs early in the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, and now they will have another lineup against them.

Sophomore Jaden Baugh has taken the nation by storm, and now he will have the full focus of the Hurricanes' defensive tackles.

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) reacts after sacking Wake
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) reacts after sacking Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Hank Bachmeier (not pictured) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

I see a lot of dogs. They have a good running back, good center, good quarterback, you feel me?  They got a good o-line. They can tell they all play together. They're a good group of veteran guys, you feel me? You can tell they also, like, play a lot of snaps of college football, and they' shows, like in a film that this year, it's still the same unit and all that. So we got to get ready to get after them.  You feel me?

Ahmad Moten Sr. on Florida

Still, the Canes are prepared for everything that is coming their way. They have the proper coaching, and they are trusting in it against the Gators.

A veteran group that is well communicated. They all play really physically. So we're gonna have to come out and, trusting our coaches and play our brand of football, really, they have somebody that's very experienced.  They know what they're doing. Like I said, a group got a lot of snaps on what they built. That's a good offensive line."

Rueben Bain on Florida's O-Line

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football