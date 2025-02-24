Miami's Elijah Arroyo Gets a First-Round Grade From ESPN Analyst
The Miami Hurricanes have another potential first round pick in its mist.
The tight-end class this year looks outstanding, and one player from South Florida is viewed as a day-one starter and an athletic freak.
ESPN's Matt Miller believes that there will be three tight ends going in the first round. One of them is Miami's Elijah Arroyo.
"[This class] is really good," Miller said on NFL Live. "Fields has two going in the first round I actually have three. Tyler Warren from Penn State, Colston Loveland from Michigan, and I'll throw Alijah Arroyo from Miami in that mix as well. He had a fantastic senior bowl week. It's fun because they are all different."
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound athlete has untapped potential but a promising project for any team that takes a chance on him. He possesses the size, speed, and football IQ to be a matchup problem, but he will need to improve as an in-line blocker and add functional strength to round out as a fully functioning tight end.
He finished the year with 35 receptions, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns.
"Elijah Arroyo this year had a breakout year season," Miller said. "Once Cam Ward got to Miami they opened the offense up. He's going to dominate at the combine next week. He's going to look so go in drills. He'll be one of the hot names to note."
