Miami's Elijah Arroyo Gets a First-Round Grade From ESPN Analyst

The Miami Hurricanes have more than one player that could go in the first round this draft as Elijah Arroyo continues to get praise as one of the best tight ends in this 2025 class.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) is congratulated by tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have another potential first round pick in its mist.

The tight-end class this year looks outstanding, and one player from South Florida is viewed as a day-one starter and an athletic freak.

ESPN's Matt Miller believes that there will be three tight ends going in the first round. One of them is Miami's Elijah Arroyo.

"[This class] is really good," Miller said on NFL Live. "Fields has two going in the first round I actually have three. Tyler Warren from Penn State, Colston Loveland from Michigan, and I'll throw Alijah Arroyo from Miami in that mix as well. He had a fantastic senior bowl week. It's fun because they are all different."

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound athlete has untapped potential but a promising project for any team that takes a chance on him. He possesses the size, speed, and football IQ to be a matchup problem, but he will need to improve as an in-line blocker and add functional strength to round out as a fully functioning tight end.

He finished the year with 35 receptions, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns.

"Elijah Arroyo this year had a breakout year season," Miller said. "Once Cam Ward got to Miami they opened the offense up. He's going to dominate at the combine next week. He's going to look so go in drills. He'll be one of the hot names to note."

Justice Sandle
