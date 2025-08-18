Miami's Francis Mauigoa Named on the Preseason AP All-America Team
The Preseason AP All-America Team has been announced, but the Miami Hurricanes only have one player named to the list.
Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has been named to the second team Preseason AP All-America Team. Shockingly, he was the only Hurricane to be announced on the team. The likes of Rueben Bain Jr, and Carson Beck are not found on the list similar to last season.
They have to work their way back onto the list as the Canes look to have the most complete team in the Mario Cristobal era. That starts on August 31 against No. 6 Notre Dame in Hard Rock Stadium in an "Orange Out" game.
It will be one of the biggest crowds in the history of the program as they look to give a great season.
Full Preseason AP All-America Teams:
Offense (first team):
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
Spencer Fano, T, Utah
Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
Ar'maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M
Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Desmond Reid, all-purpose, Pittsburgh
Offense (second team):
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Makhi Hughes, RB, Oregon
Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville
Francis Mauigoa, T, Miami
Blake Miller, T, Clemson
Cayden Green, G, Missouri
Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech
Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn
Kaytron Allen, all-purpose, Penn State
Defense (first team):
Dylan Stewart, edge rusher, South Carolina
Colin Simmons, edge rusher, Texas
Peter Woods, T, Clemson
Zane Durant, T, Penn State
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
Michael Taafe, DB, Texas
Defense (second team):
T.J. Parker, edge rusher, Clemson
Matayo Uiagalelei, edge rusher, Oregon
Tim Keenan III, T, Alabama
Christen Miller, T, Georgia
Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Koi Perich, S, Minnesota
KJ Bolden, S, Georgia
Jalen Kilgore, DB, South Carolina
Special teams:
Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan (first team)
Peyton Woodring, K, Georgia (second team)
Brett Thorson, P, Georgia (first team)
Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State (second team)
