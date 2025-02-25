Miami's Francis Mauigoa Named to Another Way-Too-Early 2025 College Football All American Team
On3's Ari Wasserman has released his Way-Too-Early 2025 College Football All-American Team and Miami Hurricanes is becoming a recurring name on different lists.
Miami's offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa continues to make early 2025 College Football All-American Teams. He proved last season that he is one of the best pass protectors in the game and now he will try to continue to do more.
The former five-star recruit showed improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. That is why the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 Draft Class was seen flat-footed and moon-walking in the pocket for most of the season. Now he will have Carson Beck to protect who might be the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class by the end of the season.
He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns allowed on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.
The Hurricanes look to run the ball more this season as well. Showing signs of improvement in his run blocking alongside his outstanding pass blocking will continue to catapult him to OT No. 1 talks once the 2026 NFL Draft comes around. He is already a surefire first-round pick but could elevate himself to a top-five level with a great season.
