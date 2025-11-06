Miami's Freshman Superstar Named Semifinalist For National Award
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented annually to the most outstanding freshman player in college football.
The Liberty City, Florida native and American Heritage product is leading all ACC freshmen and ranks fifth overall in the conference in receiving yards with 632 on 52 receptions. Toney has recorded three 100-yard receiving performances this season and has scored three total touchdowns, including a pair of touchdown receptions at Florida State on Oct. 4.
Toney posted a season-high 135 receiving yards on seven receptions against Louisville on Oct. 17 and has also contributed in the ground game, rushing for 61 yards on 13 attempts.
Finalists for the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 3, 2025, and the winner will be named on Dec. 30, 2025. The formal presentation of the award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlanta.
Miami returns to action Saturday when it hosts Syracuse at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: Syracuse Orange at No. 18 Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are in fight or flight mode with the lights dimming on their season. They want to make the College Football Playoff, but it's going to be a war path to get there.
It starts with a familiar foe who is struggling to find their identity after their starting quarterback was injured and is now out for the rest of the season. However, that does not stop them from having the mental advantage over the Hurricanes after last season's 21-point blowout, which came with a College Football Playoff birth on the line, as well as an ACC Championship.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Syracuse Orange: The Orange are coming off a bye week after dropping its sixth game of the season against Duke 38-3.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes beat themselves once again in an overtime loss. 26-20 against SMU in a terribly coached and executed game.
Last Meeting: The Hurricanes epically blew a 21-point lead against the Orange as they looked to get revenge against the Farn Brown lead team.
