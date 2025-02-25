Miami's Head Coach Mario Cristobal Gives Injury Update on Quarterback Carson Beck
The Miami Hurricanes are on a path to the College Football Playoff this season and that starts with the new quarterback Carson Beck and Head Coach Mario Cristobal.
Cristobal is entering his fourth season as head coach for the Hurricanes and the goal is to win the ACC and the National Championship.
It started with bringing in Cam Ward last season and that acquisition has elevated the program to new levels of notoriety. Now with Beck, the Hurricanes can be even more special.
Cristobal highlighted that Ward and Beck have similarities and that is what he loved about the newest quarterback.
"Well it's a lot of the reasons we liked Cam," Cristobal said on SportsCenter. " The size, the accuracy, the strong arm, the ability to just elevate a football team. He's poised to have a great season with the right protections, and the right scheme. Our scheme really fits him."
He also gives an Injury update on his new quarterback. Beck tore his UCL in his throwing arm in the SEC Championship game against Texas this past season but is closer than many expected with his injury.
"He's doing well," Cristobal said. "He is running really fast. He not throwing the ball yet, but he is very close to doing so. He's taking part in all of the stuff that he can do and should be throwing soon. Maybe in a couple of weeks."
This is a positive sign for the Hurricanes quarterback. Some assumed that he would not be ready until fall camp. However right as spring practice is underway, he is preparing to be a full participant for the Hurricanes.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.