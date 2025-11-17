Miami's Malachi Toney Has Been Waiting All Year to Bust Out This Iconic Celebration
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It has been a long season for No. 15 Miami, but there have been a ton of signs about where the program is going to be in the future. It starts with the future freshman All-American Malachi Toney and everything he brings as a Hurricane.
Toney has been showcased throughout the season for what he can be, and against NC State, more wrinkles to his game started to show.
One thing the Hurricanes wanted to do was get the ball to him more. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and head coach Mario Cristobal knew that the superstar freshman was going to be one of the most important players of the season, and making sure he had a chance to dictate games was of the utmost importance.
Against Wolfpack, he might not have had the numbers that pop off the box score, but he was all over the field, and the offense leaned into his quarterback playing ability, channeling his inner Cam Ward in the process.
"His QBR is going to go down after he missed that pass for a touchdown," Cristobal said after NC State. "It sounds like a broken record, but the best part about that guy is his approach. He is relentless, manic, and OCD with an attitude and energy that is unbelievable. He wants to get better and help his teammates win."
Toney finished the game with five catches for 54 yards and was 1-2 on throws for 44 yards. He nearly threw a touchdown pass to another star freshman, Girard Pringle Jr. This is only the star for the superstar freshman as he continues to dazzle week after week.
How to Watch: No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Hokies: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, where they rushed for over 200 yards, but in the air, they could not find anything. The Tech almost had two players rush for 100 yards each, but the Seminoles tamed them.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. There is no telling where this team can be come playoff time, but as of now, they are blowing teams out in dominant fashion, and the offense and defense are coming off it's most complete game of the 2025 season against NC State.
Last Meeting: These two teams faced off last season in one of the most dramatic games of the 2024 college football season. The Hurricanes won at the death 38-34, defending off an almost Hail Mary touchdown from Kyrone Drones.
