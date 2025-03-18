All Hurricanes

Miami's Newest Receiver CJ Daniels Graded Top Five Transfer This Season

The Miami Hurricanes have started to make waves in the transfer portal and one of the newest receivers CJ Daniels has one of the best-graded careers according to Pro Football Focus.

Justice Sandle

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers CJ Daniels (4) runs against South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers CJ Daniels (4) runs against South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are moving well with spring practice taking place and one of those players is the newest commit from LSU CJ Daniels.

Pro Football Focus has graded the talented receiver as having one of the best careers and will have instant production for the Canes.

1. Chrishon McCray (84.8) - Michigan State

2. Hudson Clement (80.0) - Illinois

3. Jacob De Jesus (79.8) - California

4. CJ Daniels (79.7) - Miami

5. Dane Key (78.4) - Nebreaska

6. Eric Rivers (78.0) - Georgia Tech

Daniels dealt with an injury throughout 2024 but was a real contributor when he was in the lineup. He caught 42 passes for 480 yards but never found the end zone.

Before he ventured to LSU, Daniels was one of the most efficient receivers in the country. In 2023 at Liberty, he caught 55 passes for 1,067 yards, an average of 19.4 yards per catch. He also caught 10 touchdowns.

He has 2,434 career receiving yards, scoring 21 touchdowns. Daniels, 6-2, dealt with knee and ankle injuries.

The Hurricanes receiving rom have a lot to prove this season with a new look offense in the reciver room and at quarterback. Competition will be there as Daniels will look to stand above and beyond the rest of the room.

