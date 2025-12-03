Miami's Next Big Thing Honors With ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney was selected the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday. Toney becomes the first Hurricane to earn the league’s top rookie honor since Tyler Van Dyke received it in 2021.

With his selection, Toney becomes the fourth Miami player to earn an ACC Rookie of the Year, joining WR Duke Johnson (2012), QB Brad Kaaya (2014) and QB Tyler Van Dyke (2021).

Toney delivered one of the most productive freshman seasons in program history. The Liberty City, Fla., native finished the regular season with 84 receptions for 970 yards and seven touchdowns, setting a Miami freshman record for single-season receiving yards. His 84 catches were the most by any freshman in the nation and stand among the top marks by an ACC newcomer in recent seasons.

He recorded at least 60 receiving yards in nine of 12 games, including four 100-yard performances. Toney posted a season-best 153 yards on Oct. 5 at Florida State and followed with 146 yards in the Hurricanes' win over Virginia Tech. He capped the year with an elite showing at Pittsburgh, where he scored both a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown.

A graduate of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Toney arrived at Miami as one of the state’s most decorated prospects. He was a four-star recruit, ranked as high as the No. 192 player nationally and among the top 20 wide receivers in his class by major scouting outlets.

He won the 2024 Nat Moore Award as South Florida’s top high school player and was named Florida High School Player of the Year by MaxPreps after leading American Heritage to a Class 4A state championship.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

