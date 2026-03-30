Miami's Offensive Depth Highlights What's To Come During the 2026 Season

CORAL GABLES — During the 2025 regular season, seven teams averaged at least 40 points per game.

Five of those programs were Power Four level teams in Indiana (44.3 ppg), Texas Tech (43.1 ppg), Notre Dame (41.8 ppg), Utah (40.9 ppg), and Tennessee (40.8 ppg).

The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to join that group this season thanks to the outstanding depth they have on the offensive side of the ball.

"I think that we're probably, if you look at running back room, tight end room and receiver room, we're deeper this year than we've been since I've been here in three years," Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "I mean, if you if I look back on certain times last year and even the year before last, if we'd have got, like, a receiver hurt, we'd have been in a bind.

"You know what I mean? Like, you look out there and you're like, "Yeah, I mean, we got some talent to do, but, like, if one guy goes down, like, you know, I mean, we're gonna be in a little bit of an issue. We've done a great job in Coach Beard, and his guys have done a great job."

Dawson's three years as the offensive coordinator saw many talented players that he was able to scheme up. Furthermore, Dawson can tell from the room that this year is going to be a lot different from last season simply due to the affordability with depth.

"If you look at those young receivers that are playing out there, I feel like we're gonna have an outside receivers, which I think this is, like, just I mean, you have to fact check you on this, but I'm, like, fairly certain that at times we were probably three guys rotating at two position, and if if we went into a game with two guys and two positions, I felt really good," Dawson said.

"I think we'll have five or six outside receivers that can play, which is like, huge, because those are the guys they run the most because they stretch the field. So you'd like to have more of those guys playingides, I'm not saying that they don't get tired. Like, certain, like, Molly don't get tired of a lot. So, man, she's just one of those guys, you know? I've had you get those guys once and whatever, and so , but at outside receiver, it's important to have guys that can that can roll in and you trust."

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