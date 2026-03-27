Miami's Breakout Coordinator Corey Hetherman Enters Year Two With a 'Clean Start'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Defensively, the Miami Hurricanes did the best 180 of any program in the country. From one of the worst defenses in the nation to the best was a shock to most outside of the Hurricanes program.

The architect for it was defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman. Now, after a life-changing year one, Hetherman enters year two with a "clean start."

"I think the details and the foundation and how we compete and how we go about just the technique and the fundamentals, but really it's a clean start," Heatherman said after Thursday's spring practice." "You know, it's just start from the beginning, beginner's mentality to start practice, to start camp. So the older guys, they'll take the notes and they'll go through the things that, you know, maybe they missed last time or they can understand a little bit better this time."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Hetherman implemented a motto that the Canes lived and died by: EVS, "Excitement, Swarm, Violence". Most of the talent on defense knows his methods, but now, the others who have entered the program are starting to understand that as well.

"You know, we're not going to be the same team as we were last year," Hetherman continued. "We got to learn, you know, things that maybe we weren't as good at, weren't as successful at last year. We got to clean that up and we got to find some better answers.

"And then, you know, things we were good at, you know, it's going to be different players. So now we got to find out exactly what our identity is, you know, as we attack offenses and how we play. So it's a beginner's mentality for everyone, including the coaches. And we're going to make sure we're treating it that way right from day one."

Moreover, Heatherman's goal is to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible. Development and communication are key, and Hetherman continues to remind everyone of that.

The goal is to get your starters, you get your backups, you get your guys that are depth guys ready to go, and you get your guys developing," Hetherman said. "We want to develop players, and we want to play a lot of people.

"We want all our guys constantly pulling each other up. And then they can demand what the expectation is from one another when everyone's on the field. And that brings everyone on the program up, gets everyone to the same level, and then we don't blink those on the field."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: